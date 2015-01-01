पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिदायत:सिसोदिया ने कहा -जब तक कोरोना वैक्सीन नहीं आती, तब तक मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग ही उपाय

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
  • कहा- मास्क से खुद और दूसरे भी सुरक्षित

मास्क लगाने पर आप खुद भी सुरक्षित रहते हैं और आपसे दूसरों को भी कोई नुकसान पहुंचने खतरा नहीं होता। सरकार ने कोरोना के इलाज के लिए सभी जरूरी मेडिकल व्यवस्था कर रखी है। लेकिन जरूरी यह है कि किसी के इलाज की नौबत ही न आए। जब तक कोरोना का कोई भरोसेमंद वैक्सीन नहीं आता, तब तक मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन करना ही प्रमुख उपाय है।

यह बात उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने शनिवार को पटपड़गंज में मास्क वितरण और सोशल डिस्टेंस पर जागरूकता अभियान का नेतृत्व किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी एक बार फिर बढ़ रही है। इसलिए मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने सभी से मास्क लगाने और कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान चलाने की अपील की है।

इस अभियान के तहत आज पटपड़गंज के शांति मार्ग वेस्ट विनोद नगर और नरवाना रोड में स्थानीय नागरिकों, फल विक्रेताओं और दुकानदारों इत्यादि के बीच मास्क वितरण एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जागरूकता अभियान चलाया गया।

