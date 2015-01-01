पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या का मामला:सौतेले बेटों ने साथियों के संग मिलकर पिता को मार डाला

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • घर में जबरन घुसकर की वारदात, हत्या के मामले में चार आरोपी अरेस्ट

संगम विहार इलाके में घर के हुए झगड़े में दो सौतेले बेटों ने अपने ही पिता की हत्या कर दी। घर में जबरन घुसकर इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया, जिसमें दोनों सगे भाईयों के सहयोगियों ने भी साथ दिया। मृतक की पहचान अजय उर्फ सुरेश तिवारी (45) के तौर पर हुई। इस घटना की बाबत तिगड़ी थाने में हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर पुलिस ने चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार कर लिए हैं। इनमें मृतक का एक सौतेला बेटा भी शामिल है।

पुलिस की जांच में पता चला है मृतक अजय अक्सर अपनी पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ मारपीट करता था। मां के साथ होने वाली मारपीट से उसके बेटों का खून खौलने लगा, जो एक दिन कत्ल के रुप में सामने आया। डीसीपी साउथ डिस्ट्रिक अतुल ठाकुर ने बताया अजय ने साल 2007 में नीरू से शादी की थी। नीरू के पहले पति से तीन बच्चे हैं, जिनमें रमन (22), ओमप्रकाश (24) व बेटी है।

अजय और नीरू की शादी से एक तेरह साल की बेटी है। संगम विहार इलाके में एक बिल्डिंग के भूतल पर अजय का परिवार रहता है। पहली मंजिल पर सुरेश की बहन संगीता (50) और मां रति कौर (80) रहती हैं। जबकि दूसरी मंजिल पर सुरेश की भाभी अपने बच्चों के साथ रहती है। 14 नवंबर की रात साढ़े दस बजे पीसीआर कॉल के जरिए इस घटना की सूचना मिली। कॉलर ने बताया एक घर में झगड़ा हो रहा है।

पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची जहां अजय जख्मी हालत में मिला, जिसे उसी के सौतेले बेटों ने अपने सहयोगियों के संग मिलकर मारा था। अजय को इलाज के लिए एम्स भेजा गया, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मामले में पुलिस ने मृतक की बहन संगीता के बयान पर तिगड़ी थाने में हत्या की धारा के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया।

पुलिस ने इस केस में संगम विहार निवासी योगेश, नीरज गुप्ता, ओम प्रकाश शर्मा और अर्जुन सोलंकी को अरेस्ट कर लिया है।

