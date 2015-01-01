पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:स्वामी विवेकानंद स्मृति कर्मयोगी पुरस्कार से सुब्रह्मण्य भारती कोड़ाले को सम्मानित किया गया

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ सुब्रह्मण्यम कोड़ाले को सम्मानित करते सुनील देवधर व अन्य अतिथि।

पूर्वोत्तर भारत से जुड़े विषयों पर काम करने वाले सामाजिक संगठन माय होम इंडिया के तत्वावधान में मंगलवार को मालवीय स्मृति भवन में स्वामी विवेकानंद स्मृति कर्मयोगी 2020 पुरस्कार समारोह का आयोजन किया गया ।

मेघालय में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में कार्य करने वाले और समाजिक कार्यों के माध्यम से जनजातीय समाज में बड़े बदलाव लाने वाले डॉ सुब्रह्मण्य भारती कोड़ाले को सुनील देवधर, डॉ सचिदानंद जोशी के हाथों पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर डॉ सचिदानंद जोशी, विशिष्ठ अतिथी मेघालय के मंत्री दासकिता लामरे, माय होम इंडिया के पूर्व मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी सुनील देवधर और बलदेव राज सचदेवा उपस्थित थेे ।

मेघालय में शिक्षा के माध्यम से बदलावे लाने वाले डॉ सुब्रह्मण्य का जन्म कर्नाटक में हुआ था। वह बचपन से ही राष्ट्रीय स्वयं संघ के कार्यों में रूचि लेने लगे थे। डॉ सचिदानंद जोशी ने कहा की कोड़ाले जी का सम्मान करना उनके लिए गौरव की बात है।

सुनील देवधर ने पूर्वोत्तर भारत को लेकर देश के अन्य क्षेत्रों में जागरूकता के अभाव को दूर करने की बात की और पूर्वोत्तर के लोगों की समस्याओं में हर संभव मदद देने का संकल्प लेने को कहा और कोड़ाले जी के व्यक्तित्व को कर्मयोगी की संज्ञा दी। इस प्रतिष्ठित सम्मान से नवाजे जाने पर डॉ सुब्रह्मण्यम कोड़ाले ने सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें