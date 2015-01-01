पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Supreme Court Gives Notice To Central Government On Demand For Gay Marriage To Be Recognized Under Hindu Law

कोर्ट का नोटिस:समलैंगिक विवाह को हिंदू कानून के तहत मान्यता देने की मांग पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को दिया नोटिस

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
समलैंगिक विवाह को हिंदू कानून के तहत मान्यता देने की मांग वाली एक सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की गई है। इस पर कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार व संबंधित पक्षों से जवाब देने के लिए 4 हफ्ते समय दिया है। जस्टिस राजीव सहाय एंडलॉ के नेतृत्व वाली बेंच ने कहा, ‘हम याचिकाकर्ता अभिजीत अय्यर मित्रा व याचिका लगाने वाले अन्य पक्षों की याचिकाओं पर जनवरी में सुनवाई करेंगे।’

मित्रा ने याचिका में समलैंगिक जोड़ों के विवाह को हिंदू विवाह अधिनियम के तहत पंजीकृत किए जाने की अनुमति देने की मांग की है। उन्होंने दलील दी है कि हिंदू विवाह कानून में ऐसा कोई प्रावधान नहीं है कि विवाह केवल हिंदू पुरुष और महिला के बीच ही हो। 2018 में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आईपीसी की धारा 377 में समलैंगिकता काे अपराध की श्रेणी से हटा दिया था। इसके बावजूद समलैंगिक जोड़ों की शादी संभव नहीं हो पा रही है।

