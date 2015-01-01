पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अहम फैसला:सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- एससी-एसटी व्यक्ति का घर में हुए अपमान का गवाह नहीं तो अपराध नहीं

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
  • शीर्ष अदालत ने की एससी/एसटी एक्ट की विस्तृत व्याख्या

एससी/एसटी एक्ट से संबंधित उत्तराखंड के एक मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि अनुसूचित जाति या जनजाति के किसी भी व्यक्ति को लेकर घर के भीतर कही कोई अपमानजनक बात, जिसका कोई गवाह न हो, वह अपराध नहीं हो सकती। जस्टिस एल नागेश्वर राव, हेमंत गुप्ता और अजय रस्तोगी की पीठ ने यह टिप्पणी उत्तराखंड के पिथौरागढ़ के एक व्यक्ति की याचिका का गुरुवार काे निपटारा करते हुए की है।

याचिकाकर्ता पर एससी/एसटी एक्ट के तहत दायर आरोप पत्र खारिज कर दिया और कहा कि आरोपी पर अन्य धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा चलाया जा सकता है। पीठ ने कहा कि कोई उच्च जाति का व्यक्ति अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा में कोई कदम उठाता है तो इसका यह मतलब नहीं कि उस पर एससी-एसटी एक्ट की कानूनी तलवार लटक जाए।

एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत उस कृत्य को अपराध कहा जाता है जिसे सार्वजनिक तौर पर अंजाम दिया गया हो, न कि घर की चारदीवारी जैसे प्राइवेट प्लेस में। सार्वजनिक स्थान का मतलब जहां पर अन्य लोगों की मौजूदगी हो। अगर कोई अपराध सार्वजनिक तौर पर हुआ है तो उसे अन्य लोग भी देख व सुन लेते हैं। मामले में तब तक केस दर्ज नहीं किया जा सकता जब तक घटना का कोई गवाह न हो।

केवल गाली दे देने से यह एक्ट नहीं लग सकता

जस्टिस हेमंत गुप्ता ने कहा कि उच्च जाति के व्यक्ति ने किसी एससी/एसटी समुदाय के व्यक्ति को गाली दी हो तो भी उस पर एससी-एसटी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई नहीं की जा सकती। अगर गाली जानबूझकर पीड़ित को उसके समुदाय के आधार पर अपमानित करने के लिए दी है तो जरूर केस दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

मगर इसका भी गवाह होना चाहिए। एससी/एसटी एक्ट के तहत अपमान व धमकियां नहीं आतीं। इस कानून के तहत केवल उन्हीं मामलों को लिया जाता है, जिनके कारण पीड़ित व्यक्ति समाज के सामने अपमान व उत्पीड़न झेलता है।

