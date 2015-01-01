पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की फटकार:सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा -टीवी, वेब कंटेंट पर लगाम लगाइए, वरना ये काम बाहरी एजेंसी को दे देंगे

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • तबलीगी जमात से जुड़ी मीडिया रिपोर्टिंग के मामले में केंद्र को फटकार लगाई

टीवी चैनलों व तमाम वेबसाइटों पर लगातार चलने वाली आधारहीन या तोड़ी-मरोड़ी गई खबरों के मामले में मंगलवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केंद्र सरकार को शर्मिंदा होना पड़ा। शीर्ष अदालत ने सरकार से साफ शब्दों में कहा, ‘टीवी, वेब पर आने वाले ऐसे कंटेंट पर रोक लगाइए। अगर इस पर निगरानी के लिए आपके पास संस्था नहीं है, तो बनाइए। आप से यह काम न हो सके तो हमें बताइए।

हम किसी बाहरी एजेंसी को यह जिम्मा सौंप देंगे।’ मुख्य न्यायाधीश एसए बोबड़े की अध्यक्षता वाली बेंच ने यह टिप्पणी की। वह कोरोना काल में तबलीगी जमात के जमावड़े पर की गई मीडिया रिपोर्टिंग से जुड़े मामले की सुनवाई कर रही थी। इस मुद्दे पर कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार से जवाब मांगा था।

अदालत ने कहा, ‘हम आपके जवाब से खुश नहीं हैं। आपका हलफनामा यह नहीं बताता कि ऐसी खबरों पर लगाम लगाने के लिए आपके पास क्या तंत्र या प्रणाली है। आप ऐसे मामलों में आने वाली शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई के लिए कौन-कौन से कदम उठा सकते हैं, यह भी नहीं बताया गया है।’ अदालत ने केंद्र से संशोधित हलफनामा मांगा है।

पहले हलफनामे को भी संतोषजनक नहीं माना था

कोरोना काल में तबलीगी जमात को लेकर जिस तरह की रिपोर्टिंग हुई, उस पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग वाली एक याचिका जमीयत उलेमा-ए-हिंद ने दायर की है। इस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार से जवाब मांगा था। अदालत के निर्देश पर सरकार ने अभी दूसरी बार हलफनामा पेश किया था। सरकार के पहले हलफनामे को भी अदालत ने संतोषजनक नहीं माना था।

