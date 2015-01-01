पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन का आज 18वां दिन:दिनभर टाेल फ्री रहे, जयपुर हाईवे नहीं हुआ बंद, अन्नदाता कल भूखा रहेगा

नई दिल्ली42 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली के सभी बॉर्डर और टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा बढ़ी
  • दिल्ली चलाे मार्च शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से 11:00 बजे से शुरू हाेगा

तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों ने शनिवार को अपना आंदोलन तेज कर दिया। पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ टोल प्लाजा को आंदोलनकारी किसानों ने फ्री कर दिया। शुक्रवार की घोषणा के मुताबिक किसानों ने धरना दिया और टोल नहीं वसूलने दिया।

पूर्व घोषणा के अनुसार शनिवार को किसानों ने हरियाणा और पंजाब समेत कई राज्यों में टोल प्लाजा पर ‘कब्जा’ कर उसे फ्री कर दिया। हालांकि दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद करने की याेजना एक दिन के लिए टाल दी गई। अब दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे को रविवार काे बंद करेंगे।

किसान 11 बजे बजे राजस्थान के शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से दिल्ली चलाे मार्च शुरू करेंगे। सिंघु बॉर्डर से संयुक्त किसान आंदोलन के नेता कमल प्रीत सिंह पन्नू ने कहा कि शाहजहांपुर से जयपुर-दिल्ली वाला जो रोड है, उसे रोकने हजारों की संख्या में किसान ट्रैक्टर मार्च करेंगे। किसान नेताओं ने ऐलान किया कि 14 दिसंबर को किसान देशभर में जिला मुख्यालयों पर धरना देंगे और सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक भूख हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।

दाखिल याचिकाओं पर 16 दिसंबर काे सुनवाई

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल याचिकाओं पर 16 दिसंबर को सुनवाई होगी। सीजेआई एसए बोबडे, जस्टिस एएस बोपन्ना और जस्टिस वी रामसुब्रमण्यम की बेंच सुनवाई करेगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अब तक तीन याचिकाएं दाखिल की गई हैं। इस बीच, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने शनिवार को मीटिंग की।

मोदी बोले- नीति व नीयत दोनों से किसानों का हित चाहते हैं

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने फिक्की की 93वें सालाना बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए किसान अांदाेलन का नाम लिए बिना कहा कि किसानों को जितना समर्थन मिलेगा, हम जितना इन्वेस्ट करेंगे, उतना किसान और देश मजबूत होगा। सरकार नीयत और नीति से किसानों का हित चाहती है।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि कृषि क्षेत्र में सुधारों का सबसे ज्यादा फायदा किसानों को होने वाला है। खेती और उससे जुड़े क्षेत्र चाहे खाद्य प्रसंस्करण हो, कोल्ड चेन हों, इनके बीच दीवारें हुआ करती थीं। अब अड़चनें हटाई जा रही हैं।

एमएसपी पर कानून ला सकती है केंद्र सरकार

हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चाैटाला ने कृषि मंत्री तोमर और रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से जल्द समाधान को लेकर चर्चा की। वहीं रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से मुलाकात में उन्होंने अपनी स्थिति स्पष्ट की, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि ग्राउंड पर विरोध ज्यादा बढ़ रहा है और उनकी पार्टी पर भी काफी दबाव है कि वो समर्थन वापस लें। सरकार को स्थिर रखने और सही से चलाने के लिए हमें इसका जल्द समाधान निकालना होगा।

उन्होंने राजनाथ सिंह से मामले में दखल करने की अपील की और कहा कि किसानों की सबसे बड़ी चिंता एमएसपी है और हमें इस पर कानून लाना चाहिए। अमित शाह और कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर की मीटिंग में भी इस पर चर्चा हुई। किसानों को अगली वार्ता का प्रस्ताव देने की बात फाइनल हुई है। जल्द ही सरकार किसानों को यह प्रस्ताव भेजेगी।

वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

