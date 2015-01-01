पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आठ जिलों में 'कोल्ड वार':राजस्थान के 18 शहरों का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे, मध्यप्रदेश में कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमृतसर में सुबह के समय दरबार साहिब के बाहर छाया कोहरा।

पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी और मैदानी राज्यों में बारिश के बाद ठंड ने असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। मध्यप्रदेश में पिछले दो दिनों से कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड पड़ रही है। वहीं राजस्थान के 18 शहरों का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ गया है।

मध्यप्रदेश: कोल्ड-डे जैसे हालात, पारा सामान्य से 7 डिग्री नीचे

भोपाल में तीन दिन रिमझिम बारिश होने के बाद अब कोहरा छटने लगा है। कोहरा छटने के साथ ही अब ठंडक बढ़ने लगी है। पिछले दो दिनों से कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड पड़ रही है। बुधवार को दिन का तापमान 18.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 7 डिग्री कम था।

मावठे के कारण नमी बहुत है। 5 दिन से नमी 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा है, जो बुधवार सुबह 91 फीसदी रही। यह सामान्य से 29 प्रतिशत अधिक रही। हालांकि शाम को नमी घटकर 85 फीसदी रह गई। इंदौर में अगली चार रात न्यूनतम तापमान में काफी गिरावट होगी। पारा 8 डिग्री तक जाने के आसार हैं।

मध्यप्रदेश में पिछले दो दिनों से कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड पड़ रही है।
मध्यप्रदेश में पिछले दो दिनों से कंपकंपा देने वाली ठंड पड़ रही है।

राजस्थान: माउंट आबू में पारा फिर लुढ़ककर 1.40 आया

राजस्थान में सर्द हवाओं का दौर जारी है। इन कई इलाकों में दोपहर बाद ही सूरज के दर्शन हो पा रहे हैं। सर्द हवाओं के प्रभाव से 18 शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान लुढ़क गया है। बुधवार को सबसे ठंडा माउंट आबू रहा। यहां तापमान लुढ़ककर 1.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया।

राजस्थान के माउंट आबू में पारा फिर लुढ़ककर 1.40 आया, फोटो सुबह के समय पत्तों पर जमी बर्फ का है।
राजस्थान के माउंट आबू में पारा फिर लुढ़ककर 1.40 आया, फोटो सुबह के समय पत्तों पर जमी बर्फ का है।

पंजाब: अमृतसर 2 डिग्री के साथ शिमला से भी ठंडा, शीतलहर से ठिठुरा राज्य

पूरे पंजाब में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। अमृतसर में रात का तापमान 2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है। यह सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम है। देश के मैदानी इलाकों यह तापमान सबसे कम आंका गया है। यहां अधिकतम पारा 8.2 डिग्री रहा। बुधवार को अमृतसर शिमला से भी ठंडा रहा। अमृतसर, लुधियाना समेत कई इलाकों में विजिबिलिटी 25 मीटर से भी कम रही। 1974 के बाद दूसरी बार दिसंबर के दूसरे हफ्ते में पारा इतना गिरा है।

हिमाचल प्रदेश: शिमला से भी ज्यादा ठंडा हुआ सोलन, -0.8 डिग्री पहुंचा पारा

बर्फबारी के बाद चली ठंडी हवाओं ने पूरे हिमाचल प्रदेश को ठंड की आगोश में ले लिया है। बुधवार को कई जिलों में सीजन का ठंडा दिन रिकॉर्ड किया गया। वहीं सोलन -0.8 डिग्री के साथ राजधानी शिमला से भी ठंडा रहा। शिमला का तापमान 2.6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

सोलन -0.8 डिग्री के साथ राजधानी शिमला से भी ठंडा रहा।
सोलन -0.8 डिग्री के साथ राजधानी शिमला से भी ठंडा रहा।

चंडीगढ़: कोहरे की वजह से पांच फ्लाइट देरी से पहुंचीं

चंडीगढ़ में विजिबिलिटी 50 से 200 मीटर के बीच हो गई है। बुधवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 16.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम रहा। मंगलवार रात सीजन की सबसे ठंडी रात रही। रात का तापमान 6.2 दर्ज किया गया। इससे पहले 2019 में 29 दिसंबर को 2.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था।

चंडीगढ़ में सुबह और शाम को घना कोहरा छाने लगा है। इस वजह से पार्कों में सैर करने वालों की संख्या में भी कमी आई हैै।
चंडीगढ़ में सुबह और शाम को घना कोहरा छाने लगा है। इस वजह से पार्कों में सैर करने वालों की संख्या में भी कमी आई हैै।

छत्तीसगढ़: बादल छंटने से छाया कोहरा रात में आज से बढ़ने लगेगी ठंड

छत्तीसगढ़ की राजधानी रायपुर में बादल छंटने की वजह से सुबह और शाम को हल्का कोहरा नजर आया। गुरुवार को शाम के बाद हल्की ठंड शुरू होने की संभावना है, जो चार-पांच दिन में तेजी से बढ़ सकती है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि राजधानी समेत पूरा प्रदेश 21 दिसंबर से कड़ाके की सर्दी की चपेट में आ जाएगा।

फोटो धमतरी के स्टेट हाईवे नहर नाका चौक के पास की है। यहां बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा। (फोटो: अजय देवांगन)
फोटो धमतरी के स्टेट हाईवे नहर नाका चौक के पास की है। यहां बुधवार सुबह 10 बजे तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा। (फोटो: अजय देवांगन)

हरियाणा: धुंध से विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर तक रह गई, ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी

हरियाणा में बुधवार को तेज शीतलहर के चलते अधिकतर जिलों में सिवियर कोल्ड डे रहा। सिरसा में दिन का तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया, जो सामान्य से 11 डिग्री कम है। वहीं, नारनौल में रात का तापमान 3.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम है।

सिरसा में दिन का तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया है।
सिरसा में दिन का तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया है।

दिल्ली: अभी राहत नहीं, सुबह पारा सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम

दिल्ली एनसीआर के लोगों को कंपकपाती ठंड से राहत नहीं मिलने वाली है। राजधानी में सुबह 5.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज किया गया जो समान्य से 3 डिग्री कम है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार तापमान 19 डिग्री के पास जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें