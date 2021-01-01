पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • The Aam Aadmi Party Has Sought Information From The East MCD On The DDA Dues, But The East MDC Has Not Yet Given Information

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज का आरोप:आम आदमी पार्टी ने ईस्ट एमसीडी से डीडीए पर बकाया राशि की जानकारी मांगी, लेकिन अभी तक नहीं दी गई

दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आप नेता सौरभ भारद्वाज ने बीजेपी पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप - Dainik Bhaskar
आप नेता सौरभ भारद्वाज ने बीजेपी पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रवक्ता एवं विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज ने पार्टी मुख्यालय में प्रेसवार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आदेश गुप्ता जब से भाजपा दिल्ली के अध्यक्ष बने हैं, तभी से उनके पास एक ही लाइन है कि अरविंद केजरीवाल हमें हजारों करोड रुपए दे दीजिए। हम लोगों का मानना है कि दिल्ली नगर निगम में अब भाजपा के पास चुनाव लड़ने के लिए कोई मुद्दा नहीं बचा है।

लिहाजा उन्होंने 2 तरीके से काम करना शुरू किया है। पहला, जहां-जहां से दिल्ली नगर निगम को पैसा आता है, ऐसे राजस्व के स्रोतों से जानबूझकर पैसा लेना बंद कर दिया है। संपत्ति टैक्स से लेकर विज्ञापन, टोल टैक्स आदि से एमसीडी के खाते में जो भी पैसा आना चाहिए, वह खाते में न आकर अफसर और नेताओं की जेब में जा रहा है। इसके हमने कई सारे उदाहरण पिछले महीनों मीडिया के माध्यम से जनता के सामने पेश किए हैं। संपत्ति टैक्स के मामले हों, बाहरी विज्ञापन के मामले हों, पार्किग के मामले हों, सभी जगह से पैसा अधिकारी और नेताओं की जेब में जा रहा है। दिल्ली नगर निगम के खातों में पैसा आना बंद हो गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसी तरीके से दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम में नेता प्रतिपक्ष प्रेम चौहान ने सवाल पूछा कि डीडीए के पास दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम का कितना पैसा है। दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम ने कहा कि जोन से अभी जानकारी उपलब्ध नहीं हुई है। मगर मुख्यालय को डीडीए से 535 करोड रुपए लेने हैं। दक्षिणी दिल्ली के अगर जोन को भी मिला लें तो दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम और उत्तरी नगर निगम को डीडीए से करीब 2000 करोड रुपए लेना है। पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम से अभी जानकारी नहीं आई है। वह जानकारी नहीं दे रहे हैं।

सौरभ भारद्वाज ने भाजपा के दिल्ली प्रदेश अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता से पूछा कि आप खुद डीडीए के सदस्य हैं। आप बताइए कि आपने डीडीए में अब तक इस पैसे को वापस लाने की कितनी कोशिश की है। केंद्र सरकार की भाजपा के अधीन डीडीए आता है। आप दिल्ली के लोगों को जानकारी दीजिए कि क्यों आपने अभी तक डीडीए से यह 2000 करोड रुपए लेने की कोशिश नहीं की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें8 महीने में दूसरी बार 10 हजार से कम नए मरीज मिले; आज एक्टिव केस के मामले में भारत दुनिया में 15वें नंबर पर पहुंच सकता है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser