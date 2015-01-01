पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

7 राज्यों में सर्दी का बढ़ता ग्राफ:MP की राजधानी में सीजन की सबसे कम विजिबिलिटी तो जयपुर में 10 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान के सीकर जिले के फतेहपुर में मकड़ी के जाल पर जमी ओस की बूदों में फंसी मक्खी।

ठंड ने अपने पैर पसारने शुरू कर दिए हैं। कई राज्यों में तापमान इतना नीचे गिर गया है कि कई साल पुराने रिकॉर्ड टूट गए हैं। मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी में बारिश के बाद ठंड के चलते सुबह और शाम विजिबिलिटी कम होने लगी है तो वहीं राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में पारे ने 10 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है।

राजस्थान: साल के आखिर तक 4 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाएगा पारा

जयपुर में दो दिन से पारा लगातार गिर रहा है। अभी आधा दिसंबर बाकी है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक इस बार 20 दिसंबर से 20 जनवरी तक ला-नीना के प्रभाव के चलते कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ सकती है।

जयपुर में ठंड के बीच दोपहर में निकली हल्की धूप में खेलता बच्चा।
बीते दस साल में दिसंबर की सर्दी की बात करें तो साल 2010 से 2018 तक सबसे कम तापमान वाला दिसंबर 2014 में रहा। 2014 में दिसंबर में न्यूनतम तापमान 3.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था लेकिन बीते साल सभी रिकार्ड तोड़ते पारा 30 दिसंबर को 1.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर ही आ गया था। इन सालों में अधिकतम तापमान सबसे ज्यादा 2015 में 6 दिसंबर को 31.6 तक पहुंचा था।

मध्यप्रदेश: भोपाल में 6 घंटे रहा कोहरा, इंदौर में पांचवे दिन 5 डिग्री से कम पारा

भोपाल में बुधवार सुबह कोहरा छाया रहा। इससे पहले मंगलवार को सुबह 5:30 से 11:30 बजे तक 6 घंटे कोहरा रहा। इस दौरान विजिबिलिटी 100 मीटर तक पहुंच गई। दो दिन बाद रात के तापमान में 4 से 5 डिग्री तक गिरावट की संभावना है।

वहीं इंदौर में अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम होकर 22.2 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 15.6 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। इंदौर शहर में 11 दिसंबर से बादल छाए हुए हैं।

राजा भोज सेतु। क्लिक टाइम- शाम 5:40 बजे। फोटो : अनिल दीक्षित
झारखंड: 5 साल में पहली बार पड़ रही इतनी ठंड पारा 13 डिग्री पहुंचा

कश्मीर-हिमाचल में बर्फबारी और वहां से आने वाली पछुआ हवा के कारण ठंड बढ़ रही है। अरब सागर में बने लाे प्रेशर और राजस्थान में बने साइक्लाेनिक सर्कुलेशन से बारिश हो रही है। मंगलवार काे दिसंबर में दूसरी बार ठंड का रिकार्ड टूटा और पारा दाे डिग्री गिरकर 13.4 पर पहुंच गया। इसके पहले 4 दिसंबर काे पारा 10.7 डिग्री गया था। सामान्यत: रांची में 15 दिसंबर के बाद ही पारा 15 डिग्री से नीचे जाता है। 13 दिसंबर 2005 काे न्यूनतम तापमान 7 व 2 दिसंबर 2013 काे 7.1 डिग्री था। यानी पिछले 15 वर्ष में केवल दाे बार दिसंबर के पहले 15 दिनाें में इतनी ठंड पड़ी।

अरब सागर में बने लाे प्रेशर और राजस्थान में बने साइक्लाेनिक सर्कुलेशन के कारण रांची में बारिश हो रही है।
हिमाचल प्रदेश: शिमला में न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री पहुंचा, जमने लगा पाला

शिमला शहर में अभी बर्फ नहीं गिरी है लेकिन न्यूनतम तापमान गिर रहा है, जिस वजह से पाला जमने लगा है और और बर्फ सा दिखने लगा है। मंगलवार को शिमला का न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री और अधिकतम 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

न्यूतम तापमान 3 डिग्री पहुंचने के बाद पाला जमने लगा है। फोटोः अधीर रोहाल
गुजरात: बेमौसम बारिश से 4 दिन में पारा 4 डिग्री लुढ़का

बेमौसम बारिश के बाद से तापमान 2 से 4 डिग्री तक लुढ़क गया है। दूसरी ओर उत्तर भारत में हिमवर्षा के असर से चली रही उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाओं के कारण ठंड बढ़ गई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तर पाकिस्तान पर वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस सिस्टम सक्रिय हो गया है। इसके अलावा राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश और सेंट्रल अरब सागर पर साइक्लोनिक सिस्टम बना है। जिसके असर से 17 से 19 दिसंबर के बीच और ठंड बढ़ सकती है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार मंगलवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 27.8 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 18.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

उत्तर पाकिस्तान पर वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस सिस्टम सक्रिय हो गया है, जिससे गुजरात के सरहदी इलाकों में ठंड बढ़ गई है।
बिहार: राज्य के दक्षिणी इलाके में बूंदाबांदी के बाद बढी ठिठुरन

पटना सहित राज्य के दक्षिणी इलाकों में बुधवार को हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। बारिश के बाद ठंड बढ़ेगी। रात के तापमान में तीन से चार डिग्री सेल्सियस की कमी आने की उम्मीद है। मध्यप्रदेश के मध्य में एक चक्रवातीय हवा का क्षेत्र बन रहा है। इसके प्रभाव से दक्षिण बिहार में बूंदाबादी और उत्तर बिहार के हिमालय की तराई वाले इलाकों में घना कोहरा छाएगा।

मध्यप्रदेश में चक्रवातीय हवा का क्षेत्र बनने से बिहार के तराई इलाकों में घना कोहरा हो रहा है।
पंजाब: हरिके बर्ड सेंचुरी पहुंचे 50000 प्रवासी पक्षी

उत्तर भारत की सबसे बड़ी बर्ड सेंचुरी पंजाब के फिरोजपुर में स्थित हरि के पत्तन में कई प्रजातियों के 50 हजार पक्षी बर्ड सेंचुरी में पहुंचे हैं। दिसंबर के अंत तक यहां करीब एक लाख पक्षियों के पहुंचने की उम्मीद है।

दिसंबर के अंत तक यहां करीब एक लाख पक्षियों के पहुंचने की उम्मीद है।
