पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीएम vs मेयर:मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल तक अपनी आवाज पहुंचाने के लिए महापौरों ने बजाई थाली

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांसद मीनाक्षी लेखी नई दिल्ली विधानसभा क्षेत्र में प्रदर्शन करती हुई।
  • तीनों महापौर का विरोध प्रदर्शन छठवें दिन भी रहा जारी

भास्कर न्यूज|नई दिल्ली दिल्ली के तीनों महापौर लगातार छह दिनों से मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर निगम के बकाया 13000 करोड रुपए की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे हैं। लेकिन एक बार भी मुख्यमंत्री ने तीनों महापौर से मिलने की कोशिश भी नहीं की। जिसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री तक अपनी आवाज पहुंचाने के लिए महापौर व पार्षदों ने थाली बजाकर अपना विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। यह बात शनिवार को उत्तरी दिल्ली के महापौर जय प्रकाश ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक नगर निगम का बकाया फंड नहीं दे दिया जाएगा, तब तक तीनों महापौर मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर धरने पर बैठे रहेंगे। इसके साथ ही सोमवार से तीनों महापौर अपना कार्यालय मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर से चलाएंगे। धरना प्रदर्शन में तीनों महापौर उत्तरी दिल्ली के महापौर जय प्रकाश, दक्षिणी दिल्ली की महापौर अनामिका मिथिलेश व पूर्वी दिल्ली के महापौर निर्मल जैन के साथ उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम में स्थाई समिति के अध्यक्ष छैल बिहारी गोस्वामी, पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम में स्थायी समिति के अध्यक्ष सतपाल सिंह, नेता सदन योगेश वर्मा, दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम में नेता सदन नरेंद्र चावला, उत्तरी दिल्ली के पूर्व महापौर अवतार सिंह, दक्षिणी दिल्ली की पूर्व महापौर कमलजीत सहरावत व उत्तरी दक्षिणी व पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम के पार्षद उपस्थित थे।

भाजपा ने आप विधायकों के आवास पर किया प्रदर्शन

निगमों के बकाया 13000 करोड़ रुपए की मांग लेकर तीनों निगमों के महापौर और पार्षद मुख्यमंत्री के आवास के बाहर धरने पर बैठे हुए है। दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा निगमों के फंड जारी नहीं करने के विरोध में प्रदेश भाजपा ने शनिवार को आम आदमी पार्टी के 62 विधायकों के आवास पर किया प्रदर्शन किया। इस प्रदर्शन के दौरान बुराड़ी, पटेल नगर सहित कई जगहों पर प्रदर्शनकारी से अधिक संख्या में पुलिस दिखी। उत्तर पूर्वी जिला में आप विधायक संजीव झा के घर पर प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता जिलाध्यक्ष के साथ प्रदर्शन किया। पुलिस प्रदर्शनकारियों को हिरासत में ले जाने के लिए नौ डीटीसी की बसें लाई थी लेकिन प्रदर्शनकारियों की संख्या 50 भी नहीं थी। इस अवसर पर आदेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि केजरीवाल सरकार अपने विधायकों का वेतन बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव विधानसभा में तुरंत पास कर देती है। पर निगम के लिए फंड जारी न करने से वहां कार्यरत लाखों कर्मचारियों के पेट पर लात मार रही है। इस अवसर पर नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामवीर सिंह बिधूड़ी ने बदरपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व करते हुए कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी दिल्ली वासियों की लड़ाई लड़ने सड़क पर उतरी है और इसे मंजिल तक पहुंचाएगी। पूर्व प्रदेश भाजपा दिल्ली भाजपा पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं सांसद मनोज तिवारी ने बड़ी संख्या में खजूरी चौक में प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व किया और कहा कि हर बात पर धरने पर बैठने वाले मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल अपने आवास के बाहर धरने पर बैठे मेयरों से नजरें क्यों चुरा रहे हैं। साजिशन केजरीवाल सरकार निगम का फंड रोक कर बैठी है। सांसद मीनाक्षी लेखी ने कस्तूरबा नगर में विधायक दफ्तर के बाहर केजरीवाल सरकार के नीतियों के विरुद्ध विरोध प्रदर्शन का नेतृत्व किया और कहा कि हम यहां कोई व्यक्तिगत लड़ाई नहीं लड़ रहे हैं

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें