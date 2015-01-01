पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अलग-अलग मंच बनाए:गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर दो गुट में बंट गया किसान आंदोलन

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

गाजीपुर बार्डर पर चल रहा किसान आंदोलन दो गुटों में बट गया। बुधवार दोपहर बाद गाजीपुर एनएच-9 पर बने मुख्य मंच के पीछे ही राष्ट्रीय किसान मजदूर संगठन के अध्यक्ष सरदार वीएम सिंह और भारतीय किसान यूनियन (बलराज) बलराज भाटी ने अपना अलग मंच बना लिया। दोनों संगठनों के समर्थक किसानों का कहना है कि उनके नेता आंदोलन में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं, जिन्हें नजरअंदाज किया जा रहा है।

यहां किसानों का कहना था कि गुरूवार को 84 खातों की पंचायत बुलाई गई है। पंचायत में यूपी, हरियाणा, पंजाब और उत्तराखंड के किसान हिस्सा लेेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कोर्ट जो फैसला करेगा, वह सब मानेंगे। किसान आंदोलन के दौरान होने वाली बैठकों में इन दोनों नेताओं से पूछा नहीं जाता। इस वजह से दोनों ने खुद को बाकी किसान संगठन से अलग कर लिया है।

हालांकि, इनकी मांगे वही पुरानी है, सरकार नए कृषि कानून को रद्द करें। उधर,वहीं गाजीपुर बार्डर पर विजय दिवस के मौके पर किसानों का साथ देने के लिए कई पूर्व सैनिक पहुंचे। सूबेदार (पूर्व) बीर सिंह चौहान ने सरकार की आलोचना की। कहा सरकार व्यापारी मित्रों का फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए यह सब कर रही है।

