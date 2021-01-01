पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Police Commissioner Said Seeing The Circumstances During The Violence, He Himself Got Injured But Exercised His Duty Keeping Restraint.

निर्देश:पुलिस आयुक्त ने कहा -हिंसा के वक्त हालातों को देखकर खुद घायल हो गए लेकिन संयम बरतते हुए अपना कर्तव्य निभाया

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • पश्चिमी रेंज के घायल पुलिसकर्मियों से मिले एसएन श्रीवास्तव

26 जनवरी को किसान ट्रेक्टर परेड हिंसा में पश्चिमी रेंज के 144 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए थे। जिसमें से अभी भी कुछ ही हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त एसएन श्रीवास्तव पश्चिमी रेंज में हुए घायलों को देखने के लिए पीतमपुरा पहुंचे। उनके साथ स्पेशल सीपी संजय सिंह, ज्वाइंट सीपी शालिनी सिंह व अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

इस अवसर पर पुलिस आयुक्त ने पुलिसकर्मियों से मिलकर गंभीर वक्त में पेशेवर तरीके से अत्यंत संयम बरतने की सराहना की। उन्होंने कहा कि हिंसा के वक्त हालातों को देखकर खुद घायल हो गए लेकिन उन्होंने अपना कर्तव्य निभाया। उन्होंने केंद्रीय सशस्त्र पुलिस बलों (सीएपीएफ) के जवानों की दिल्ली पुलिस के साथ कुशलता से ड्यूटी करने के लिए सराहना की।

पुलिस आयुक्त ने उनको प्रेरित किया और उन्हें आने वाले दिनों में कठिन कर्तव्यों के लिए पूरे दिल से तैयार रहने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया। उन्होंने किसी भी प्रदर्शन का सामना करते हुए दंगा नियंत्रण अभ्यास का अभ्यास करने और व्यक्तिगत सुरक्षा पर उचित ध्यान देने पर जोर दिया।

घायल कर्मियों के लगातार संपर्क में रहने का निर्देश

हालांकि पीएफडब्ल्यूएस फंड से घायलों के लिए कुछ वित्तीय सहायता बढ़ाई गई है। लेकिन यह उनकी चोटों और दर्द की भरपाई नहीं करेगा। उन्होंने दिल्ली ने जिला प्रमुखों को घायल कर्मियों के साथ लगातार संपर्क में रहने का निर्देश दिया और उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना की। गंभीर रूप से घायल होने वालों में वज्र वाहन पर तैनात बलजीत सिंह, एसएचओ मोहन गार्डन और एचसी जगबीर शामिल थे।

बलजीत को घासीपुरा पिकेट पर तब तैनात किया गया था जब हिंसक भीड़ ने रात करीब 2 बजे उस पर हमला किया था। उन्होंने लगभग डेढ़ घंटे तक भीड़ को नियंत्रित करने की कोशिश की थी। घायल होने के बावजूद उन्होंने उपद्रवियों को रोकने की कोशिश की थी।

उनके दोनों हाथों में फ्रैक्चर आ गया था। हेड कांस्टेबल जगबीर वज्र वाहन के अंदर फंस गया था जिस पर चारों तरफ से हमला किया गया था। उन्हें लाठियों से पीटा गया और रीढ़ की हड्डी में चोट लगी।

