पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • The Pyre Is Burning At Night, The Crematorium Is Not Empty And The Government Is Talking: Delhi High Court

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोर्ट की टिप्पणी:रात में चिताएं जल रहीं, श्मशान खाली नहीं हैं और सरकार बातें कर रही है : दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वहीं बढ़ते केसों को लेकर केजरीवाल सरकार को फटकार

कोरोना की बिगड़ती स्थिति को लेकर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने केजरीवाल सरकार को फटकार लगाई है। इससे जुड़े मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान वीरवार को कोर्ट ने कहा, ‘आपको मालूम भी है? रात में भी चिताएं जल रही हैं। श्मशान खाली नहीं हैं। सरकार सिर्फ बातें कर रही है।’ इस तीखी टिप्पणी के बाद अदालत ने सरकार से कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए उठाए गए कदमों की स्टेटस रिपोर्ट मांगी है।

कोर्ट गुरुवार को कोरोना टेस्ट बढ़ाने की मांग से जुड़ी जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रही थी। अदालत ने सरकार से यह सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है कि कोरोना से जान गंवाने वालों के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए उनके परिजनों को पर्याप्त सुविधाएं दी जाएं। साथ ही कहा, ‘दिल्ली सरकार को पता होना चाहिए कि रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट लंबे समय तक कारगर नहीं है क्योंकि बड़ी संख्या में लोग गैर-लक्षणों वाले हैं।

ऐसे में बेहतर नतीजों के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट किए जाएं।’ कोर्ट ने 33 निजी अस्पतालों के 80 फीसदी आईसीयू बेड आरक्षित करने, लोगों तक उनकी जानकारी पहुंचाने के लिए विज्ञापन अखबारों व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया में प्रचार कराने का निर्देश भी दिया।

सवाल : जब शहर में संक्रमित बढ़ रहे थे, तब क्यों नहीं जागे?

कोर्ट ने पूछा, “आप (दिल्ली सरकार) बढ़ते मामलों को रोकने के लिए अदालत के हस्तक्षेप का इंतजार क्यों करते रहे? कोरोना रोकने के लिए शादियों में अतिथियों की संख्या 50 तक सीमित क्यों नहीं की? जब शहर में संक्रमित बढ़ रहे थे, तब आप क्यों नहीं जागे? हमें आपको नींद से जगाने की जरूरत क्यों पड़ी? बीते 18 दिनों में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है, क्या उन्हें आप जवाब दे पाएंगे?’

अहमदाबाद में रात 9 से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू
अहमदाबाद में कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए कर्फ्यू लागू करने का फैसला किया गया है। कर्फ्यू रात 9 से सुबह 6 तक रहेगा, जो 20 नवंबर से लागू होकर अगले आदेश तक प्रभावी रहेगा। बता दें, दिवाली के बाद से अहमदाबाद में तो कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात बन गए हैं। जहां, एक ही दिन यानी की 16 नवंबर को सिविल अस्पताल में 140 मरीजों को भर्ती करवाया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें