पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:प्रदूषण व मौसम के बदलाव के कारण दोबारा कोरोना संक्रमित होने का खतरा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

दिल्ली में ठंड और प्रदूषण के साथ तेजी से बढ़ रहे कोरोना का असर अभी लंबे समय तक रहने की उम्मीद है। राजधानी में जिस तेजी से कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, उससे देखते हुए दिल्ली में कोरोना की एक और लहर आ चुकी हैं और इससे सभी को बचकर रहने की जरूरत है।

अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) के निदेशक डॉ रणदीप गुलेरिया ने कहा कि दिल्ली में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि पहली बार संक्रमित होने के बाद इम्युनिटी का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए। अगर कोई मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित हो गया है, तो संभावना है कि वह फिर से इसकी चपेट में आ सकता है। ऐसे में सभी लोगों को कोरोना से बचकर रहना होगा।

कोरोना से ठीक होने के बाद भी मास्क पहनना, लोगों से दो गज की दूरी बनाकर रखना और किसी भी सामान को छूने के बाद अपने हाथों को साफ करने जैसी बातों का ध्यान रखना होगा। उनका कहना था कि प्रदूषण ने कोरोना संक्रमण को और भी घातक बना दिया है।

छोटी सी लापरवाही हो सकती है जानलेवा
कॉर्डियोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. विवेका कुमार का कहना है कि दिल्ली में प्रदूषण के मौजूदा हालात को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य आपातकाल के हालात पैदा हो गए हैं। ऐसे में गर्भवती महिलाएं, बुजुर्ग और बच्चे विशेष तौर पर बाहर न निकलें। विशेषकर हार्ट व अस्थमा के मरीजों को बाहर नहीं निकलने की सलाह दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें