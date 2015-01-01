पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम vs मेयर:तीनों महापौर धरनास्थल से ही चलाएंगे अपना कार्यालय, अहम फाइलों पर भी करेंगे चर्चा

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली सरकार के खाद्य मंत्री इमरान हुसेन के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
  • मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर धरने पर बैठे तीनों निगमों के महापौर

दिल्ली सरकार पर बकाया दिल्ली नगर निगम के 13 हजार करोड़ रुपए की मांग को लेकर पिछले 5 दिनों से मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे महापौर व अन्य नेताओं का कार्यालय सोमवार से धरना स्थल पर ही चलेगा।

नार्थ एमसीडी के महापौर जय प्रकाश व साउथ एमसीडी की महापौर अनामिका ने बताया कि दिल्ली के तीनों महापौर सोमवार से मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर धरना स्थल से अपना कार्यालय चलाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि तीनों महापौर लगातार 5 दिनों से मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने के लिए उनके आवास के बाहर धरना दे रहे हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने एक बार भी मिलने की कोशिश नहीं की।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री तीनों निगमों का बकाया नहीं देते हैं तब तक हम लगातार उनके घर के बाहर धरने पर बैठे रहेंगे। जय प्रकाश ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार तीनों निगमों का बकाया फंड ना देकर दिल्ली में अराजकता की स्थिति पैदा करना चाहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार आगामी निगम चुनाव को ध्यान में रखते हुए दिल्ली की तीनों निगमों के साथ राजनीति कर रही है।

नहीं होगा बजट कार्य प्रभावित
साउथ एमसीडी के नेता सदन नरेंद्र चावला ने बताया कि धरने से निगम के बजट को कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा। अभी अधिकारी व समिति के अध्यक्ष अपना बजट रख रहे हैं। इस दौरान जो भी नियम के तहत कार्यवाही होनी है वह धरना स्थल से हो जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि निगम के सभी नेता दिल्ली को बेहतर सुविधा देने के लिए जवाबदेह हैं और वह प्रदर्शन करने के बाद भी किसी भी काम को प्रभावित नहीं होने देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि नियम के तहत जो भी उचित काम होगा वह चलता रहेगा।

महिला आयोग दें ध्यान | महापौर अनामिका ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री आवास के बाहर 20 महिला पार्षद प्रदर्शन कर रही हैं, लेकिन उनकी समस्या दिल्ली महिला आयोग को नहीं दिखाई दे रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले पांच दिनों से हम यहां हैं लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री ने अभी तक हमने मिलने का समय नहीं दिया।

हमारे प्रति उनका व्यवहार बेहद बेरुखा व संवेदनहीन है। उन्होंने कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी के साथ हमारी राजनीतिक मतभेद हो सकते है परंतु मानवता के नाते उन्हें खुले आकाश में बैठे हमारे नेताओं की भावनाओं का सम्मान करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री को एक मुलाकात तो करनी चाहिए।

समर्थन में आया हिंदुराव अस्पताल एसोशिएशन | प्रदर्शन कर रहे तीनों महापौर का समर्थन करते हुए पैरा मेडिकल टेक्निकल स्टाफ वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन ऑफ एमसीडी का प्रतिनिधिमंडल दल शुक्रवार को एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष तेजेंद्र सिंह व शमीम अहमद के नेतृत्व में महापौर जय प्रकाश से मिला।

इस दौरान सिंह ने कहा कि पिछले चार पांच महीनों से निगम के कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलने से कर्मचारियों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दिल्ली सरकार को चाहिए कि वह जल्द से जल्द निगम का बकाया पैसा दें ताकि निगम के कर्मचारियों को समय पर वेतन मिल सके।

