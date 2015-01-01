पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:युवक को बाइक सवार मदद करनी पड़ी महंगी, कार से चुराए डेढ़ लाख

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

स्वरूप नगर इलाके में एक कार चालक को एक बाइक चालक की मदद करनी भारी पड़ गई। बाइक चालक ने उसको हेलमेट से पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। बाद में आरोपी वहां से चला गया। जब कार चालक वापस अपनी कार के पास आया। कार में रखे 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए गायब थे। जिसका शक उसे बाइक चालक पर ही है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक घायल व्यक्ति की पहचान राजेंद्र मणि त्रिपाठी के रूप में हुई है। वह परिवार के साथ नत्थूपुरा इलाके में रहता है। राजेंद्र ने पुलिस को बताया कि वारदात की रात 8.30 बजे वह अपनी कार से दोस्त दिनेश के साथ नत्थूपुरा की तरफ जा रहा था। कार के आगे दो बाइक वाले खतरनाक तरीके से एक दूसरे को ओवरटेक कर रहे थे।

कुछ दूरी पर दोनों की बाइक की टक्कर हो गई। एक बाइक वाला को वहां से चला गया। जबकि दूसरा सड़क पर गिर गया। जिसकी कार रोककर मदद करने के लिए उसके पास गया। अभी वह उसका हाल-चाल पूछ ही रहा था। आरोपी ने हेलमेट से उस पर कई वार किए। दोस्त ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद आरोपी से उसको बचाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें