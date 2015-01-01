पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर खास:डीयू में छात्रों के लिए कई कॉलेजों में अभी भी एडमिशन लेने का सुनहरा मौका बचा है

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • पांचवी कटऑफ के बाद खाली पड़ी सीटों की जानकारी सार्वजनिक की

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय (डीयू) में शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 के लिए दाखिला प्रक्रिया जारी है। इसी बीच डीयू ने विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रमों में पांचवी कटऑफ के बाद खाली पड़ी सीटों की जानकारी सार्वजनिक कर दी है। अधिकतर कॉलेजों में बीकॉम और बीकॉम ऑनर्स में दाखिले की उम्मीदें बची हुई हैं। विज्ञान की सीटें भी खाली हैं।

हालांकि सीट उपलब्धता की बात करें तो सामान्य के मुकाबले आरक्षित वर्ग की सीटें ज्यादा खाली है। दूसरी ओर डीयू ने कहा है कि अभी सिर्फ कॉलेजों में खाली पड़ी सीटें बताई गई हैं, स्पेशल कटऑफ जारी नहीं की गई है। डीयू ने विभिन्न कॉलेजों में स्नातक पाठ्यक्रम में खाली सीटों की जानकारी भी अपने पोर्टल पर दी है। स्नातक पाठ्यक्रम में छात्र कई भाषा में एडमिशन ले सकते है।

इन कॉलेजों में भाषा पाठ्यक्रम में अभी भी है खाली है सीटें

डीयू की ओर से जारी जानकारी के अनुसार भारती कॉलेज में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 12 सीट, हिंदी ऑनर्स 10, संस्कृत ऑनर्स 19, डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर कॉलेज में हिंदी 1, दौलत राम कॉलेज में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 8, गार्गी कॉलेज में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 3, इंद्रप्रस्थ कॉलेज फॉर वूमेन में संस्कृत ऑनर्स 3, लक्ष्मीबाई कॉलेज में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 3, लेडी श्री राम कॉलेज फॉर वूमेन में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स में 8 शामिल है।

इसके अलावा मिरांडा हाउस कॉलेज में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 4, मोतीलाल नेहरू कॉलेज इवनिंग में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 1, पीजीडीएवी कॉलेज में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 4, संस्कृत ऑनर्स 4, रामजस कॉलेज में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 2, स्वामी श्रद्धानंद कॉलेज में इंग्लिश ऑनर्स 3, विवेकानंद कॉलेज में संस्कृत ऑनर्स 11 और जाकिर हुसैन कॉलेज इवनिंग में संस्कृत ऑनर्स की 1 सीट खाली है।

डीयू में सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों के लिए खाली सीट है जबकि आरक्षित श्रेणी में तीन कॉलेजों में भाषा पाठ्यक्रम में एडमिशन लेने का सामान्य वर्ग के छात्रों से अधिक अवसर है।

