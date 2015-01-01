पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • There Will Be Proper Arrangement Of Street Lights, Security Cleaning And Health Facilities At Chhath Ghats

छठ पूजा की तैयारी:छठ घाटों पर स्ट्रीट लाइट, सुरक्षा सफाई और स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं की होगी समुचित व्यवस्था

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • महापौर ने छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने के दिए निर्देश

छठ पूजा को लेकर राजधानी दिल्ली में नगर निगम जोर-शोर से तैयारियों में जुट गया है। इसी कड़ी में छठ घाटों पर पूरी सफाई, सुरक्षा, स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं, पेयजल, स्ट्रीट लाइट, फोगिंग, नागरिक सुविधाएं, सहायता बूथ, घाटों के रखरखाव जैसी मूलभूत सुविधाओं को दुरुस्त किया जा रहा है। वहीं सोमवार को साउथ एमसीडी की महापौर अनामिका ने आईटीओ स्थित छठ घाट समेत कई घाटों का निरीक्षण किया।

महापौर के साथ अतिरिक्त आयुक्त एए ताजीर और उपायुक्त मध्य क्षेत्र अवनीश कुमार के साथ मौजूद थे। महापौर ने स्वयं आईटीओ घाट पर साफ सफाई की और सफाई सैनिकों को प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कहा कि घाटों पर अतिरिक्त सफाई सैनिक तैनात किए जाए ताकि समुचित सफाई व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाए।

उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि कोरोना को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी घाटों पर उचित प्रबंध किए जाए और यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि लोग मास्क पहने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो। सभी घाटों पर मेडिकल वैन तैनात की जाएगी ताकि लोगों की स्वास्थ्य जांच हो सके, साथ ही उनकी थर्मल स्क्रिनिंग भी की जाएगी।

महापौर ने कहा कि छठ पर्व अब दिल्ली की धार्मिक, सांस्कृतिक गतिविधियों में प्रमुख स्थान रखता है। दक्षिणी निगम इस कोरोना-काल में छठ पर्व को सफल बनाने के लिए हर संभव सहायता करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें