दिल्ली का कोरोना ग्राफ:दिल्ली में तीसरी कोरोना लहर, निजी अस्पतालों में 70% आईसीयू बेड फुल

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सफदरजंग और एम्स में वेंटिलेटर वाले बेड 95 फीसदी से ज्यादा फुल

अमेरिका और यूरोप कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का सामना कर रहे हैं, वहीं भारतीय राजधानी दिल्ली का ट्रेंड बता रहा है कि यहां तीसरी लहर चल रही है। इस कारण दिल्ली के अस्पतालों पर भी दबाव बढ़ा है। आधिकारिक आंकड़ों के अनुसार राजधानी के निजी अस्पतालों में मौजूद 1244 वेंटिलेटर वाले आईसीयू बेड में से 837 फुल हैं।

कई अस्पतालों में एक भी बेड खाली नहीं हैं। सरकारी अस्पतालों पर भी दबाव बढ़ रहा है। एलएनजेपी अस्पताल में आईसीयू के 200 में सिर्फ 11 बेड खाली हैं। वहीं सफदरजंग अस्पताल में 1 (54 में से), एम्स ट्रॉमा सेंटर में 3 (50 में से) बेड ही खाली हैं।

तापमान की बहुत ज्यादा भूमिका नहीं
भारतीय-अमेरिकी रिसर्चर प्रोफेसर देव नियोगी के नेतृत्व में किए गए एक अध्ययन में दावा किया गया है कि कोरोना के प्रसार में तापमान की प्रभावी भूमिका नहीं है। एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में प्रसार पूरी तरह से मानवीय व्यवहार पर निर्भर है।

स्लोवाकिया: 1 दिन में आधी आबादी का टेस्ट

यूरोपियन देश स्लोवाकिया ने एक दिन के भीतर अपनी आधी आबादी का कोविड टेस्ट करवाया है। स्लोवाकिया की आबादी तकरीबन 55 लाख है। टेस्ट कराए गए लोगों में से 26 हजार में ही संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई।

दिल्ली में पहली बार एक दिन में 6,725 नए केस
दिल्ली में मंगलवार को एक दिन में 6,725 संक्रमित ‌मरीज मिलने की पुष्टि हुई है। इन नए मरीजों के साथ दिल्ली में अब तक 4 लाख से अधिक कोरोना पीड़ित मरीज मिल चुके हैं। दिल्ली में पहली बार एक दिन में साढ़े छह हजार से ज्यादा लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। 48 मरीजों की मौत भी हुई है। दिल्ली में 59,440 सैंपल की जांच में 11.29 फीसदी कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। संक्रमण दर बढ़ने से विशेषज्ञों ने चिंता जाहिर की है।

46 फीसदी से ज्यादा भारतीयों ने घर चलाने के लिए कर्ज लिया

करीब 46 फीसदी भारतीयों ने कोरोना महामारी के दौरान घर चलाने के लिए कर्ज लिया। ज्यादातर कर्ज परिवार के सदस्यों या दोस्तों से लिया गया। यह जानकारी होम क्रेडिट इंडिया की ताजा रिपोर्ट से सामने आई है।

इसके लिए मुंबई, दिल्ली, भोपाल और पटना सहित देश के सात शहरों में सर्वे किया गया। 27 फीसदी ने किसी पुराने लोन की किस्त चुकाने के लिए पैसे लिए। वहीं, 14 फीसदी लोगों ने नौकरी जाने के कारण कर्ज लिया।

