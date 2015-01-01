पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पर सख्ती:दिल्ली में बिना मास्क घर से निकलने वालों पर लगेगा 2 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना : केजरीवाल

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण को नियंत्रित करने के लिए सीएम केजरीवाल ने की एलजी बैजल से मुलाकात

राजधानी में तेजी से बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण को नियंत्रित करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने कवायद शुरू कर दी है। इसी कड़ी में अब बिना मास्क के घर से निकलने वालों पर जुर्माना की राशि को तीन गुणा बढ़ा दिया है। अब बिना मास्क पहने घर से बाहर निकलने वालों 500 के बजाय दो हजार रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली में कोरोना के संक्रमण की स्थिति को लेकर गुरुवार को उपराज्यपाल से मुलाकात की। मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने मुलाकात के बाद कहा कि उन्होंने दिल्ली में कोरोना की स्थिति से उपराज्यपाल साहब को अवगत कराया है। बैठक में हम दोनों इस बात पर सहमत हुए कि ज्यादातर लोग मास्क पहन रहे हैं, लेकिन अभी बहुत से लोग मास्क नहीं पहन रहे हैं। इसलिए बिना मास्क पहने बाहर निकलने वालों पर कड़ाई करने का फैसला लिया गया है। ऐसे लोगों से अब 500 की बजाय 2000 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

केजरीवाल ने सभी सामाजिक व धार्मिक संस्थाएं और राजनीतिक दलों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को सड़क पर उतरें और बिना मास्क पहन कर बाहर निकलने वाले लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए जागरूक करें। केजरीवाल ने कहा गुरूवार मैंने सर्वदलीय बैठक के दौरान सभी राजनीतिक दलों से भी यही कहा कि आप सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को सड़क पर उतारिए और उनको मास्क देकर सड़क पर भेजिए कि वो लोगों को मास्क बांटे।

मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले 2110 लोगों के काटे चालान
दिल्ली में कोरोना तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। इसे देखते हुए ही पुलिस भी लगातार चालान काट रही है। गुरुवार को भी पुलिस ने अलग अलग इलाकों में जाकर नियमों को ना मानने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। आज मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले 2110 लोगों के चालान किए गए। अभी तक मास्क नहीं लगाने वाले लोगों के करीब पांच लाख चालान किए जा चुके हैं। वहीं सोशल डिस्टेंस इंग को लेकर भी 63 लोगों के चालान काटे गए, जो इतनी बड़ी दिल्ली में महज काम की औपचारिकता भर है।

बढ़ा हुआ जुर्माना तुरंत वापस ले दिल्ली सरकार : चौ.अनिल कुमार
दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष चौ.अनिल कुमार ने मास्क पर बढ़ाए गए दो हजार रुपए के जुर्माने को तुंरत वापस लेने की मांग की है। अनिल कुमार ने कहा कि आठ माह बाद बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक में केजरीवाल ने कहीं भी मास्क पर बढ़ाए गए जुर्माने पर एक लाइन की बात नहीं की। उन्होंने दिल्ली सरकार को कोरोना मामले में हर मोर्चे पर फेल बताया। दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा लगाए गए 2000 रुपए का जुर्माना को अनिल कुमार ने तानाशाही रवैया बताया है। अनिल कुमार ने कहा कि 2000 रुपए के जुर्माने से भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा मिलेगा।

राजधानी में कोरोना के 7546 नए मामले आए, 98 मरीजों ने तोड़ा दम
दिल्ली में कोरोना से हो रही मौत के मामले थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे है। गुरुवार तक दिल्ली में कोरोना के मामले 8 हजार के आंकड़े को पार कर गया। दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार गुरुवार को आए 7546 नए मामलों के साथ दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 510630 हो गया है।

दिल्ली में बुधवार को 62437 टेस्ट हुए। इनमें 12.09 फीसदी मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। गुरुवार को 6685 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई, जबकि 98 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। दिल्ली में अभी तक 459368 मरीजों को छुट्टी मिल चुकी है, जबकि 8041 मरीजों ने कोरोना के कारण दम तोड़ दिया।

दिल्ली में कोरोना से मृत्युदर 1.57 फीसदी है। विभाग के अनुसार दिल्ली में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 43221 हैं। इनमें से दिल्ली के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में 9494 मरीज, कोविड केयर सेंटर में 593 मरीज, कोविड मेडिकल सेंटर में 221 मरीज भर्ती हैं। वहीं होम आइसोलेशन में 25367 मरीज हैं। वह वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत आए मरीज 542 बेड पर हैं।

