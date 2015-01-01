पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Those Who Treat The Infected Do Not Break For 8 Months, They Are Doctors, Not Utensils: Supreme Court

आदेश:सुप्रीम काेर्ट ने कहा -संक्रमितों का इलाज करने वालों काे 8 माह से ब्रेक नहीं, वे डाॅक्टर हैं, बर्तन नहीं

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सभी राज्य कोविड अस्पतालों में फायर सेफ्टी ऑडिट रिपोर्ट पर हलफनामा दें
  • मर्ज घट रहा है -भारत में काेरोना के नए मरीज पांच महीने बाद मिले 25 हजार से कम मिले

सुप्रीम काेर्ट ने कहा है कि जो डाक्टर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का लगातार इलाज कर रहे हैं। उन्हें पिछले आठ महीनों से कोई ब्रेक नहीं मिला है। वे डाक्टर हैं कोई बर्तन नहीं। जस्टिस अशोक भूषण की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने मंगलवार को कहा कि सरकार इस मुद्दे पर विचार करे। सरकार को उनकी मानसिक स्थिति के बारे में ध्यान देना होगा।

केंद्र सरकार की ओर से सॉलीसिटर जनरल (एसजी) तुषार मेहता ने कोर्ट को भरोसा दिलाया कि कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे डाक्टरों को ब्रेक देने के मुद्दे पर जल्द ही विचार किया जाएगा। देशभर के कोविड अस्पतालों में आग से सुरक्षा संबंधी उपायों को लेकर सुनवाई के दाैरान यह मामला आया था। कोर्ट ने देश के अन्य राज्यों को भी कोविड अस्पतालों में फायर सेफ्टी उपायों पर रिपोर्ट दायर करने को कहा है।

गुजरात के राजकोट के एक अस्पताल में हुए अग्निकांड में छह लोगों की हुई मौत को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने देशभर के अस्पतालों में कोरोना के हालात से निपटने के संदर्भ में की जाने वाली व्यवस्थाओं पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया था। केंद्र सरकार और गुजरात सरकार से रिपोर्ट मांगी थी।

गुजरात में 214 अस्पतालों में से 62 के पास एनओसी नहीं, इसका क्या मतलब?‌ : कोर्ट

एक बार फिर गुजरात सरकार के जवाब पर असंताेष जाहिर करते हुए जस्टिस शाह ने पूछा कि गुजरात के 214 निजी अस्पतालों में से 62 के पास एनओसी नहीं है। इसका क्या मतलब है? हलफनामे में इस बात का जिक्र नहीं किया है कि कितने अस्पतालों के पास फायर एनओसी है। उनके हलफनामे में केवल यह है कि वे यह कर रहे हैं और वह कर रहे हैं। एसजी ने कहा कि गुजरात में 328 कोविड अस्पतालों में आग से सुरक्षा उपाय की जरूरत है।

बिना मास्क वालों पर 90 करोड़ का जुर्माना यानी बडे़ पैमाने पर गाइडलाइन तोड़ी जा रहीं

जस्टिस शाह ने कहा, गुजरात सरकार ने बिना मास्क वालों से 90 करोड़ का जुर्माना वसूला है। मतलब कि वहां पर बड़े पैमाने पर गाइडलाइंस का उल्लंघन हो रहा है। लोग शादियों में शामिल हो रहे हैं और मास्क भी नहीं पहन रहे। अब शादियों का सीजन बीत चुका है। अब स्थिति ठीक हो जाएगी। जस्टिस शाह ने कहा, विदेशी पर्यटकों का कोई सीजन नहीं होता। उनका क्या?

राजनीतिक रैलियों में भी बड़े पैमाने पर नियमों का उल्लंघन हो रहा है। लोग न तो मास्क पहन रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग कर रहे हैं। एसजी ने कहा कि इसे चुनाव आयोग पर छोड़ देना चाहिए। आयोग को निर्देश जारी कर इसे सख्ती से लागू कराना चाहिए।

देश में रिकवरी रेट 95 फीसदी पार, ये दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा

भास्कर न्यूज|नई दिल्ली कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग के मोर्चे पर अच्छी खबर है। देश में 24 घंटे में 29,147 और लोगों के ठीक होने के साथ कुल रिकवरी 94,51,111 हो गई। इसी के साथ मंगलवार को रिकवरी रेट 95% के पार पहुंच गया है।

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डाॅ हर्षवर्धन के मुताबिक ये रिकवरी रेट दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा है। सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित देशों में भारत के बाद सबसे ज्यादा रिकवरी पेरू(93.3%) है। सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमितों वाले अमेरिका में रिकवरी रेट महज 59%,जबकि ब्राजील में 86.8% रिकवरी रेट है।

अमेरिका में ठीक हुए पर रिकवरी कम

  • देश संक्रमित कुल ठीक हुए रिकवरी रेट
  • भारत 99.3लाख 94.22 लाख 95.16%
  • पेरू 9.8 लाख 9.2 लाख 93.3%
  • कोलंबिया 14.34 लाख 13.21 लाख 92.1%
  • अर्जेंटीना 15.03लाख 13.4 लाख 89.1%
  • तुर्की 18.66 लाख 16.31 लाख 87.4%
  • ब्राजील 69.34 लाख 60.16 लाख 86.8%
  • रूस 27.07 लाख 21.49 लाख 79.4%
  • पोलैंड 11.47 लाख 8.79 लाख 76.7%
  • ईरान 11.23 लाख 8.33 लाख 74.2%
  • मैक्सिको 12.55 लाख 9.27 लाख 73.9%
