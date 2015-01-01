पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:घर का सपना दिखाकर लोगों से करोड़ों रुपए की ठगी करने वाले तीन गिरफ्तार

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • निवेशकों से करीब 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा की ठगी की थी

घर का सपना दिखाकर लोगों से करोड़ों रुपए की ठगी करने वालों को आर्थिक अपराध शाखा (ईओडब्ल्यू) ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों ने कंपनी में ग्राहकों को फ्लैट देने के साथ वापस ऊंची कीमत पर खरीदने का झांसा भी दिया। लेकिन लोगों को ना तो फ्लैट मिला और ना ही उनकी रकम वापस मिली। पकड़ गए आरोपियों की पहचान एनियल कुमार शाह, अनिर्बान शाह और अशोक कुमार के रूप में हुई है।

ईओडब्ल्यू के संयुक्त आयुक्त ओपी मिश्रा के अनुसार ममता बहल ने ईओडब्ल्यू को शिकायत कर बताया था कि ग्रुप हाउसिंग प्रोजेक्ट में सस्ते घर का सपना दिखाकर उनसे एवं उनके परिचितों से 5.44 करोड़ रुपए की ठगी की गई है। बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने इस प्रोजेक्ट में रुपए लगाएं क्योंकि उन्हें कंपनी के निवेशकों ने मोटे मुनाफे का सपना दिखाया।

कंपनी ने उनसे कहा कि वह प्रॉपर्टी को वापस ऊंची कीमत पर खरीद लेगी। उन्होंने इसके लिए जो चेक निवेशकों को दिए वह भी बाउंस हो गए। उन्होंने ना तो यह प्रोजेक्ट बनाया और ना ही निवेशकों के साथ किया गया वादा पूरा किया। उन्होंने निवेशकों से 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा की ठगी की। इसके चलते 2019 में ईओडब्ल्यू ने केस दर्ज किया था।

पहले जीता विश्वास फिर दिया धोखा | जांच में पता चला कि आरोपियों ने लोगों को मोटे मुनाफे का झांसा देकर इस ग्रुप हाउसिंग प्रोजेक्ट एमेडस में पैसा लगवाया। उन्होंने इस कंपनी के पैसे को दूसरे प्रोजेक्ट में डाइवर्ट कर दिया।

शुरू में लोगों का विश्वास जीतने के लिए उन्होंने कुछ पैसे भी दिए लेकिन इसके बाद उन्होंने रुपए इक्ट्ठा कर निवेशकों को रुपए देना बंद कर दिया। इसके साथ ही बनाया जा रहा प्रोजेक्ट भी बंद कर दिया। उन्होंने बिना बताए कंपनी का पता भी बदल दिया। इसके साथ ही निवेशकों से मिलना व उनके फोन उठाना भी बंद कर दिया।

तीन आरोपी निदेशक हुए गिरफ्तार|जांच में कंपनी के बैंक खाते से पता चला कि उन्होंने करीब 375 करोड़ रुपए ग्राहकों से इक्ट्ठा किए हैं। इसमें से 85 करोड़ रुपए प्रोजेक्ट में लगाए गए थे। पुलिस ने इस मामले में आरोपियों के खिलाफ पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट से गैर जमानती वारंट जारी कराया था। इसके बाद से आरोपी फरार हो गए थे। ईओडब्ल्यू के एसीपी नगीन कौशिक की देखरेख में टीम ने इस मामले में तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

तीनों आरोपी हैं कंपनी में निदेशक | गिरफ्तार किए गए एनियल कुमार शाह, अनिर्बान शाह और अशोक कुमार इस कंपनी में डायरेक्टर थे। एनियल और अनिर्बान रियल एस्टेट कंपनी पाम डेवलपर्स में भी निदेशक हैं, जिसके खिलाफ वर्ष 2020 में ठगी का केस दर्ज किया गया है।

वहीं अशोक कुमार सिरोही नोएडा और ग्रेटर नोएडा में फाइनेंशियल एडवाइजर का काम करता था। इसके साथ ही वह इस कंपनी में निदेशक भी था। उन्होंने मिलकर लोगों को झांसा दिया और उनकी मेहनत की कमाई लेकर पैसा दूसरी कंपनी में डायवर्ट कर दिया।

