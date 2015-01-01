पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:लड़की समेत तीन लोगों ने की हेड़ कांस्टेबल से मारपीट व लूटपाट

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • हेड कांस्टेबल ने लड़की को पकड़ लिया, जबकि दो भागने में हुए कामयाब

बवाना इलाके में दिल्ली पुलिस के हेड़ कांस्टेबल को एक लड़की समेत तीन लोगों ने मारपीट कर लूटपाट की। हेड़ कांस्टेबल ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए लड़की को पकड़ लिया, जबकि उसके दो साथी मौक से फरार होने में कामयाब हो गए। पीड़ित हेड़ कांस्टेबल की पहचान करण सिंह (59) के रुप में हुई है। पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत पर मुकदमा दर्जकर लिया है। पुलिस ने लड़की को पकड़कर फरार आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।

करण सिंह परिवार के साथ सुल्तानपुर रोड़, पूठ खुर्द में रहते है। वह दिल्ली पुलिस में हेड कांस्टेबल के तौर पर तैनात है। करण सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया कि गुरुवार सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे वह सेक्टर-5, डीएसआईआईडीसी, बवाना से बाइक पर सवार होकर आ रहा था।

जब वह सेक्ट-4 के फायर स्टेशन के पास पहुंचा तभी अचानक एक रोती-चिल्लाती हुई लड़की बाइक के सामने आ गई और बचाओ बचाओ चिल्लाने लगी। करण ने बाइक रोककर कारण पूछा तो लड़की ने बताया कि दो लड़के उसे पीट रहे है। करण सिंह लड़की के बताए हुए रास्ते पर गया तो झाड़ियों से दो लड़के निकले।

दोनों ने मुझे पकड़ लिया और झाडिय़ों में ले गए। तभी वह लड़की भी आ गई। लड़की ने मेरी जेब टटोलने लगी और जेब से पर्स, जिसमें पुलिस का आई कार्ड, आधार, डीएल और 3700 रुपए निकाल लिए। दोनों लड़कों ने करण सिंह के साथ मारपीटकर नीचे गिरा दिया और लड़की ने जेब से मोबाइल भी निकाल लिया।

