उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया बोले:बेरोजगारी से युद्ध लड़ने के लिए हमें विश्वविद्यालयों को रोजगार की गंगोत्री बनाना होगा

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा- दिल्ली सरकार का लक्ष्य विद्यार्थियों में उद्यमिता की सोच विकसित करना है। (फाइल फोटो)
उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा- दिल्ली सरकार का लक्ष्य विद्यार्थियों में उद्यमिता की सोच विकसित करना है। (फाइल फोटो)
  • उपमुख्यमंत्री ने डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम लेक्चर थिएटर कॉम्प्लेक्स का उद्घाटन किया

नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती के अवसर पर उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने नेताजी सुभाष प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय में डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम लेक्चर थिएटर कॉम्प्लेक्स का उद्घाटन किया। इस अवसर पर विश्वविद्यालय में 50 मीटर ऊंचा राष्ट्रध्वज भी स्थापित किया गया।

इस दौरान डिप्टी सीएम ने लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि बेरोजगारी से युद्ध लड़ने के लिए हमें विश्वविद्यालयों को रोजगार की गंगोत्री बनाना होगा। दिल्ली सरकार का लक्ष्य विद्यार्थियों में उद्यमिता की सोच विकसित करना है। इसके लिए सरकार लगातार प्रयास कर रही है।

उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने नेताजी सुभाष प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय में डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम लेक्चर थिएटर कॉम्प्लेक्स का उद्घाटन किया।
उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने नेताजी सुभाष प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय में डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम लेक्चर थिएटर कॉम्प्लेक्स का उद्घाटन किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी से सारे विश्व में बेरोजगारी एक चुनौती के रूप में सामने आई है। आपस में भेदभाव को भुलाकर, बेहतर शिक्षा के माध्यम से भारत के भविष्य को संवारना ही नेताजी को सबसे बड़ी श्रद्धांजलि है। ​​​​​​​नेताजी के सपनों का भारत तब साकार होगा, जब देश के बच्चे कुशल बनकर देश के विकास में अपना योगदान दें। यही सच्ची देशभक्ति है।

साथ ही उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि नेताजी के नाम पर यह भारत का एकमात्र प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय है। इस संस्थान के छात्रों के ​​​शानदार प्रदर्शन के चलते देशभर में विश्वविद्यालय का नाम बहुत गर्व से लिया जाता है। यह दिल्ली सरकार के लिए गौरव की बात है।

उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के सरकारी विद्यालयों के छात्र अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपियाड में भारत का परचम लहरा रहे हैं। यह विद्यार्थियों, शिक्षकों व दिल्ली के ईमानदार सरकार के संयुक्त प्रयासों का परिणाम है। यही कारण रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार के नीति आयोग ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में दिल्ली के सरकारी विद्यालयों को प्रथम स्थान दिया है। अब दिल्ली सरकार का यह सपना है कि उच्च शिक्षा में भी दिल्ली के संस्थान भारत एवं विश्व में अव्वल स्थान प्राप्त करें। इसके लिए नई सोच के साथ निरंतर मेहनत करने की आवश्यकता है।

डिप्टी सीएम बोले- दिल्ली सरकार का लक्ष्य विद्यार्थियों में उद्यमिता की सोच विकसित करना है। इसके लिए सरकार लगातार प्रयास कर रही है।
डिप्टी सीएम बोले- दिल्ली सरकार का लक्ष्य विद्यार्थियों में उद्यमिता की सोच विकसित करना है। इसके लिए सरकार लगातार प्रयास कर रही है।

बता दें कि नए लेक्चर कॉम्प्लेक्स में 11 हॉल हैं, जिसमें 1500 विद्यार्थियों के बैठने की क्षमता है। विश्वविद्यालय में 400 कंप्यूटर क्षमता के कंप्यूटर सेंटर की शुरुआत हुई है। साथ ही 14 नए स्नातक व 12 नए स्नातकोत्तर कोर्स भी शुरू किए गए हैं। इससे विश्वविद्यालय में नामांकन बढ़ा है।

गौरतलब है कि एनएसयूटी में गीता कॉलोनी में पूर्वी व जाफरपुर में पश्चिमी कैंपस जोड़े गए हैं। ​​​​​​​नेताजी सुभाष प्रौद्योगिकी विश्वविद्यालय अटल रैंकिंग ऑफ इंस्टिट्यूट की सूची में 5वें पायदान पर है। विश्वविद्यालय के उपकुलपति प्रो. जेपी सैनी ने दिल्ली सरकार को विश्वविद्यालय को निरंतर सहयोग करने के लिए धन्यवाद किया है।

वहीं, इस समारोह में शिक्षा सचिव एच. राजेश प्रसाद, तकनीकी शिक्षा निदेशक अजीमुल हक, उपकुलपति डीटीयू प्रो. योगेश सिंह, उपकुलपति अंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय प्रो.अनु लाथर, उपकुलपति कौशल विश्वविद्यालय प्रो. निहारिका वोहरा उपस्थित थे।

