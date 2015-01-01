पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगमों के बकाया का मामला:आज सभी 60 आप विधायकों को उनके आवास पर घेरेंगे भाजपाई

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  • आप के मंत्री से लेकर विधायकों के घर प्रदर्शन और घेराव रहेगा जारी : गोयल

दिल्ली के तीनों नगर निगमों के बकाया 13000 करोड़ रुपए के भुगतान का मामला तुल पकड़ता जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को प्रदेश भाजपा उपाध्यक्ष अशोक गोयल के नेतृत्व में पदाधिकारी एवं विभिन्न मोर्चा अध्यक्षों ने दिल्ली सरकार के मंत्रियों मनीष सिसोदिया, सतेन्द्र जैन, गोपाल राय, राजेन्द्र पाल गौतम और इमरान हुसैन के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।

वहीं शनिवार को सभी 62 विधायकों के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन व उनका घेराव करेगी। दूसरी ओर बकाया फंड की मांग लेकर मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल के निवास के बाहर तीनों निगमों के महापौर और अन्य पदाधिकारियों का धरना पांचवें दिन भी जारी है।

प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अशोक गोयल देवराहा ने कहा कि केजरीवाल सरकार ने दिल्ली वासियों के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को ताक पर रखकर राजनीतिक द्वेष में निगम को बर्बाद करने पर अड़ी है पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी उनके इस नकारात्मक योजना को सफल नहीं होने देगी।

इधर दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता और नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामवीर सिंह बिधूड़ी के साथ मिलकर उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल से मुलाकात कर उनसे केजरीवाल सरकार पर निगम का बकाया 13000 करोड़ रुपए का फंड तुरंत जारी करवाने की मांग की।

