पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • Today, Farmers Across The Country Will Be Toll Free, Farmers Reach The Supreme Court To Withdraw The Law

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन का 16वां दिन:आज देशभर के टोल फ्री करेंगे किसान, कानून वापसी के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे किसान

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • भाजपा जागरुकता के लिए पूरे देश में करेगी 700 प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, चौपालें

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर केंद्र और किसानों में गतिरोध कायम है। कानून वापसी के लिए किसान यूनियन के अध्यक्ष भानु प्रताप सिंह ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा कि शनिवार को टोल फ्री और जयपुर हाईवे हर हाल में बंद कराएंगे। रेल रोकने की अभी कोई योजना नहीं है। सरकार से वार्ता के दरवाजे खुले हैं, निमंत्रण आया तो बात जरूर करेंगे।

वहीं, भाजपा अब किसानों के बीच जाकर उन्हें नए कृषि कानूनों के बारे में जागरुक करेगी। इसके लिए पार्टी देशभर में 700 प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस, सैकड़ों चौपाल और जनसंपर्क अभियान आने वाले दिनों में आयोजित करेगी। शुक्रवार से भाजपा ने इस पर काम भी शुरू कर दिया है। देश के हर जिले में यह अभियान चलेगा। पार्टी के जनरल सेक्रेट्री ने इस योजना को लेकर गुरुवार को ही वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए पार्टी के राज्य प्रभारियों और प्रदेश अध्यक्षों से बातचीत की थी।

कुंडली बॉर्डर पर तैनात दो आईपीएस को हुआ कोरोना

कुंडली बाॅर्डर पर चल रहे प्रदर्शन में कोरोना की शुरुआत हो गई है। यहां दो आईपीएस अफसर कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। इसमें आउटर डीसीपी गौरव और एडिशनल डीसीपी घनश्याम बंसल संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। दोनों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

याचिका में कहा- कानून से हमें कॉर्पोरेट के भरोसे छोड़ देंगे

  • नए कृषि कानूनो के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में राजद सांसद मनोज झा, द्रमुक राज्यसभा सांसद तिरुचि शिवा और छत्तीसगढ़ किसान कांग्रेस के राकेश वैष्णव ने याचिका दायर की थी। किसानों ने इन्हीं के आधार पर लंबित याचिका दायर की है। इसमें कहा है-
  • केंद्रीय कृषक उपज व्यापार और वाणिज्य (संवर्धन और सरलीकरण) विधेयक, 2020, कृषि (सशक्तिकरण और संरक्षण) कीमत अश्वासन और कृषि सेवा करार विधेयक, 2020 और आवश्यक वस्तु संशोधन विधेयक, 2020 को रद्द कर दिया जाए।
  • ये अवैध और मनमाने हैं। इनसे व्यावसायीकरण और गुटबंदी के लिए मार्ग प्रशस्त होगा। किसानों को कॉर्पोरेट की दया पर रखा जा रहा है।
  • मामले में पुरानी याचिकाओं को सुना जाए। इनमें कहा गया है कि नए कानून देश के कृषि क्षेत्र को निजीकरण की ओर धकेल देंगे।
  • ये कृषि उत्पाद बाजार समिति (एपीएमसी) प्रणाली को खत्म करेंगे, जिसका उद्देश्य उत्पादों के उचित मूल्य सुनिश्चित करना है।
  • ये कानून जल्दबाजी में पारित किए गए हैं। किसान वास्तव में डर रहे हैं कि वे कॉर्पोरेट घरानो के भरोसे ही रह जाएंगे।

आंदोलन को बदनाम करने की साजिश, उगराहां हमारा हिस्सा नहीं हैं : कक्काजी

किसान आंदोलन में दिल्ली दंगा और भीमा कोरेगांव के आरोपियों की रिहाई की मांग की खबर दैनिक भास्कर में प्रकािशत होने के बाद संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता (उगराहां) को लेकर दावा किया है कि वह संगठन हमारा हिस्सा ही नहीं है।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के 5 सदस्यीय कमेटी के सदस्य शिव कुमार कक्का जी ने दावा किया कि केंद्र सरकार के साथ पांच दौर की बातचीत में हमारी मांगों में कभी भी इन आरोपियों की रिहाई की मांग की थी। न ही गृहमंत्री अमित शाह के साथ हुई वार्ता में इस बात का कोई जिक्र हुआ।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा केवल दो ही मुद्दों पर सरकार से बातचीत की थी। कक्का जी ने दावा किया कि किसान संगठन उगराहां के अध्यक्ष जोगिंदर सिंह उगराहां ने वार्ता के दौरान मीटिंग रूम में उसकी नेम प्लेट देखी थी।

इस बारे में जब उगराहां से बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि मुझे अमित शाह ने बुलाया है। मेरे पास दो बार उनका फोन आया था। कक्का जी ने इस पर कहा कि तुम्हें अकेले ही क्यों बुलाया है। इस पर उगराहां ने कहा कि वह पंजाब से आए 30 किसान संगठनों का हिस्सा नहीं हैं। शेष पेज-06 पर

वीएम सिंह को भी निकाला, अभी चल रहे है अपने एजेंडे वाले कई मंच
संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने दावा किया है कि कुछ संगठन है जो किसानों के आंदोलन को बदनाम करना चाहते हैं। जिसमें से किसान नेता वीएम सिंह भी है। जिनका मोर्चा ने बॉयकाट कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही पंजाब से सतनाम सिंह पन्नू का संगठन, महाराष्ट्र से राजू शेट्टी का संगठन समेत कुछ अन्य संगठन है जो किसान आंदोलन की आड़ में अपना एजेंडा चला रहे हैं। इनका मंच और टेंट तक अलग है।

30 हजार किसान दिल्ली रवाना

अमृतसर से प्रदर्शन के लिए 30 हजार किसानों का एक दल दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुआ। सभी शनिवार शाम तक कुंडली बॉर्डर पहुंचेंगे। किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति से जुड़े ये लोग अमृतसर, तरनतारन, गुरदासपुर, जालंधर, कपूरथला और मोगा जिलों के हैं।

मंत्रियों की बात जरूर सुनें: मोदी

गुरुवार को किसानों को लेकर केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर और रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की थी। मोदी ने इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर कहा- इसे जरूर सुनें। वहीं, तोमर ने कहा कि हमें किसानों से आगे की वार्ता का प्रस्ताव अभी नहीं मिला है।

कई किसानों को खांसी-बुखार लेकिन कोरोना जांच से बच रहे

कुंडली बाॅर्डर पर अब तक सैकड़ों किसान बुखार और खांसी की दवा ले चुके हैं। लेकिन कई बार की गुजारिश के बाद भी किसान काेरोना जांच से बच रहे हैं। बॉर्डर पर भले ही मेडिकल कैंप हैं, पर कोरोना के मद्देनजर स्क्रीनिंग/टेस्टिंग नहीं हो रही। ऐसे में कोरोना का खतरा लगातार बढ़ रहा है। किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल की तबीयत पिछले दिनों खराब हुई थी, जिसके बाद उनके परिजन मिलने के आए।

उनका हौसला बढ़ाया फिर दिनभर धरने में भी शामिल हुए। किसानों में जिस तेजी से बीमारी बढ़ रही है, उसको देखते हुए मंच से किसान नेता अपील कर रहे हैं कि अपने आसपास खुद सफाई रखें, प्रशासन के भरोसे न रहें। थोड़ी सी भी तबियत खराब होने पर तुरंत अपना इलाज कराएं।

हाल ही में दिल्ली पुलिस ने कोरोना का खतरा बताते हुए प्रदर्शनकारियों पर महामारी एक्ट व अन्य धाराओं में केस भी दर्ज किया था। दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने उनकी तरफ बैठे किसानों की कोरोना जांच शुरू कर दी है। प्रतिदिन 200 टेस्ट का लक्ष्य रखा है। शुक्रवार को 23 टेस्ट हुए और सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। .

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें