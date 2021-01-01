पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन 62वां दिन:आज ट्रैक्टर परेड, बजट के दिन संसद घेरेंगे किसान

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
किसान आंदोलन - Dainik Bhaskar
किसान आंदोलन
  • किसानाें ने बढ़ाई सरकार की चिंता, कहा : पैदल ही दिल्ली में घुसेंगे
  • 40 से अधिक किसान संगठनों के संयुक्त मोर्चे ने की पुख्ता तैयारी
  • गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के बाद दिल्ली में 6 लाख ट्रैक्टरों की परेड का दावा

केंद्र के तीन कृषि कानूनाें के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर डटे किसानों को 26 जनवरी को 62 दिन हो जाएंगे। सरकार पर अब तक जबर्दस्त दबाव बनाकर वे गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन दिल्ली में ‘ट्रैक्टर मार्च’ के लिए सहमति ले चुके हैं। इसके बाद अब उन्होंने आगे के लिए सरकार की चिंता और बढ़ा दी है। किसान संगठनों की ओर से सोमवार को एलान किया गया है कि वे 1 फरवरी को बजट के दिन संसद का घेराव करेंगे।

क्रांतिकारी किसान यूनियन के नेता दर्शन पाल ने कहा, ‘जिस दिन बजट पेश किया जाएगा, किसान दिल्ली में अलग-अलग जगहों से संसद की तरफ पैदल मार्च करेंगे। फिर संसद का घेराव किया जाएगा।’ उन्होंने बताया, ‘मंगलवार काे 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर सेना की परेड के बाद ‘ट्रैक्टर परेड’ निकाली जाएगी।

इसमें भाग लेने के लिए देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों से करीब 6 लाख ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल हाेंगे। इसके लिए पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान, आदि से किसान अपने ट्रैक्टराें के साथ लगातार दिल्ली पहुंच रहे हैं।’ वहीं किसान नेता बलबीर सिंह राजेवल ने कहा है, “दुनिया की नजरें हम पर हैं। इस परेड के शांतिपूर्ण आयोजन में ही हमारी जीत है।

ये दुनिया के लिए अजीब दृश्य होगा, जब वास्तविक गण, अपने गणतंत्र का जश्न मनाएंगे।’ किसानों की यह ‘ट्रैक्टर परेड’ शांति से हाे, इसके लिए 40 से अधिक किसान संगठनाें के संयुक्त मोर्चा और पुलिस ने मिलकर तैयारी की है। हालांकि फिर भी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाए रखना पुलिस के लिए बड़ी चुनौती है। उत्तर प्रदेश में गाजीपुर जिले के दाे थाना क्षेत्राें में पेट्राेल पंप संचालकाें पर ट्रैक्टराें काे डीजल नहीं देने के आदेश काे पुलिस ने वापस ले लिया है।

तीन मुख्य मार्गों से ट्रैक्टर परेड, करीब 100 किमी का रास्ता

किसानों और दिल्ली पुलिस के बीच बनी सहमति के अनुसार ‘ट्रैक्टर परेड’ दिल्ली के कुंडली, टिकरी, गाजीपुर, शाहजहांपुर अाैर पलवल बाॅर्डर से शुरू हाेगी। यह लगभग 100 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने के बाद शाम छह बजे तक समाप्त होगी। इस परेड के लिए प्रस्तावित मार्ग इस तरह हैं...

1. सिंघु बॉर्डर : संजय गांधी ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, डीटीयू, शाहाबाद डेयरी, बरवाला, पूथ खुर्द, कंझावला, टी पॉइंट, बवाना टी पाइंट, कंझावला चौक, कुतुबगढ़, औचंदी बॉर्डर, खरखोदा टोल प्लाजा होते हुए वापस सिंघु तक। 2. टीकरी बाॅर्डर : नांगलोई, बपरोला, नजफगढ़, फिरनी रोड, झरोडा बॉर्डर, रोहतक बाइपास (बहादुरगढ़), असोदा टोल प्लाजा होते हुए टीकरी तक। 3. गाजीपुर बॉर्डर : अप्सरा बाॅर्डर, हापुड़ रोड, भोपुर, आईएमएस कॉलेज, लालकुआं होते हुए गाजीपुर बॉर्डर तक।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे ने 2,500 कार्यकर्ता तैनात किए, वाॅररूम बनाया
संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा ने 2,500 कार्यकर्ता तैनात किए हैं। उन्हें नियमित तौर से बैज और पहचान पत्र दिए जा रहे हैं। सभी धरना स्थलों पर वाॅररूम बनाया गया है। यहां 40 कार्यकर्ताओं की टीम है। यह ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए जरूरी व्यवस्था में जुटी है।

इस टीम में डॉक्टर, सुरक्षाकर्मी और सोशल मीडिया मैनेजर हैं। वाॅररूम में ट्रैक्टराें, उनके मालिक, रजिस्ट्रेशन, ड्राइवर अाैर ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस सहित जरूरी जानकारी दर्ज की जा रही है। जहां से ट्रैक्टर परेड गुजरेगी, वहां 40 एंबुलेंस सड़कों पर खड़ा की जाएंगी। आंदोलन में शामिल पूर्व सैनिकों को स्थिति पर नजर रखने के लिए विशेष जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री ने कहा- गणतंत्र दिवस पर ट्रैक्टर परेड न होती ताे बेहतर रहता
केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र ताेमर ने कहा, ‘गणतंत्र दिवस राष्ट्रीय समाराेह है। इस दिन ट्रैक्टर रैली नहीं निकालते ताे बेहतर हाेता। इसके लिए अाैर काेई दिन चुना जा सकता था। मुझे लगता है कि कोई ताकत ऐसी है, जो किसान आंदोलन खत्म न हो, उस दिशा में काम कर रही है। वह हमारी बात को बिगाड़ देती है।' उन्होंने कहा, ‘कानूनाें में बदलाव से गतिरोध टूट सकता है तो हम तैयार हैं, लेकिन इसके ये मायने नहीं निकाले जाने चाहिए कि कानूनों में कोई खराबी है।’

इधर, मुंबई के आजाद मैदान पर डटे किसान, राज्यपाल ज्ञापन लेने से पहले गोवा चले गए
महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई के आजाद मैदान पर हजारों किसानों ने सोमवार को रैली की। किसान राज्यपाल भगत सिंह काेश्यारी काे ज्ञापन देने राजभवन जाने की तैयारी में थे। लेकिन राज्यपाल गाेवा चले गए। रैली में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) के प्रमुख शरद पवार ने कहा, "महाराष्ट्र के इतिहास में ऐसा राज्यपाल नहीं आया।

राज्यपाल के पास कंगना रनौत (अभिनेत्री) से मिलने का वक्त है। लेकिन आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों से मिलने का समय नहीं है।' पवार ने केंद्र की माेदी सरकार काे चेतावनी देते हुए कहा, ‘बिना किसी चर्चा के कृषि कानूनों को पास कर दिया। यह संविधान के साथ मजाक है। अगर सिर्फ बहुमत के आधार पर कानून पास करेंगे, तो किसान आपको खत्म कर देंगे।’

