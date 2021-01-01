पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आम आदमी पार्टी का दावा:भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार से परेशान दिल्ली की जनता एमसीडी में भी आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार चाहती है

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता। - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रेसवार्ता के दौरान आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता।
  • एमसीडी में सत्तासीन भाजपा के अन्याय और खोखले वादों से जनता परेशान हो चुकी है- आप

एमसीडी में फैले भ्रष्टाचार से पर्दा हटाने की मुहिम के तहत आम आदमी पार्टी ने 26 अलग-अलग विधानसभाओं में करीब 42 मोहल्ला सभाओं का आयोजन किया। इन मोहल्ला सभाओं में आम आदमी पार्टी के स्थानीय विधायक, स्थानीय निगम पार्षद, स्थानीय संगठन पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ताओं एवं स्थानीय निवासियों सहित लगभग 4,500 लोग शामिल हुए।

आम आदमी पार्टी ने यह अभियान दिल्ली की जनता को एमसीडी में व्याप्त भ्रष्टाचार दिखाने के लिए शुरू किया था, जो अब तक पूरी तरह सफल रहा है। आम आदमी पार्टी ने बयान जारी करते हुए कहा कि जनता के हित में शुरू की गई यह मुहिम अब तक सफल रही है। लोग इन मोहल्ला सभाओं में बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं और भाजपा शासित नगर निगम की खुलकर निंदा कर रहे हैं। आज 26 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में करीब 42 स्थानों पर आयोजित मोहल्ला सभाओं में 4,500 से अधिक स्थानीय लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया।

नगर निगम में बदलाव जरूरीः आप

अभी तक जितनी भी मोहल्ला सभाएं आयोजित की गई हैं, उनमें भाजपा के प्रति लोगों का गुस्सा साफ देखने को मिला है। जितने भी लोगों ने मोहल्ला सभाओं में हिस्सा लिया है, वे सभी इस बात को पूरी तरह से समझते और मानते हैं कि दिल्ली नगर निगम नीचे से लेकर ऊपर तक भ्रष्टाचार में डूबी हुई है। आए दिन भाजपा लूट के नए-नए षडयंत्र रचती रहती है। भाजपा के अन्याय और खोखले वादों से परेशान हो चुकी जनता खुलकर यह आवाज उठा रही है कि अब नगर निगम में बदलाव बहुत जरूरी है।

नगर निगम में एक ईमानदार पार्टी की सत्ता को स्थापित करना समय की जरूरत बन गया है। जब तक नगर निगम की सत्ता में किसी ईमानदार पार्टी की सरकार नहीं बनेगी, तब तक नगर निगम के भ्रष्टाचार को खत्म करना नामुमकिन है। लोगों ने खुलकर नगर निगम में आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनाने की बातें कही हैं।

खोल-पोल की मुहिम का 19वां दिन

जनता को जागरूक करने के लिए आदमी पार्टी कि खोल-पोल की यह मुहिम 7 जनवरी 2021 से शुरू कि गई है और आज इसका 19वां दिन था। आम आदमी पार्टी अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में मोहल्ला सभाओं के माध्यम से भाजपा शासित नगर निगम के भ्रष्टाचारों पर चर्चा करती है और जनता को अपने विचार और दुख प्रकट करने का मौका देती है। इन मोहल्ला सभाओं का आयोजन आम आदमी पार्टी के स्थानीय विधायक, आम आदमी पार्टी के स्थानीय निगम पार्षद, संगठन पदाधिकारी एवं कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा किया जाता है।

स्थानीय जनता को मोहल्ला सभा में आने के लिए आमंत्रित किया जाता है और जनता के साथ भाजपा शासित नगर निगम में हुए भ्रष्टाचार के ऊपर चर्चा की जाती है। उसी श्रृंखला में आज भी आम आदमी पार्टी ने दिल्ली की 26 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में करीब 42 मोहल्ला सभाओं का आयोजन किया, जिसमें दिल्ली की जनता ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

मोहल्ला सभाओं में लोगों की बढ़ती भीड़ से एक बात तो सिद्ध हो गई है कि लोग भ्रष्टाचार से लिप्त भाजपा की सरकार से परेशान हो चुके हैं। सभी का यही कहना है कि एमसीडी से भ्रष्टाचार खत्म करने के लिए भाजपा को सत्ता से बाहर करके एक ईमानदार पार्टी को सत्ता सौंपने की जरूरत है और लोग दिल्ली नगर निगम में भी आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार बनाना चाहते हैं।

