क्राइम:हथियार के बल पर युवक को लूटकर भाग रहे दो दबोचा

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  • तीसरा बदमाश भागने में रहा कामयाब

नांगलोई इलाके में बदमाशों ने युवक से लूटपाट की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर युवक की गर्दन पर चाकू लगा दिया। वारदात के बाद बदमाश लूटपाट कर भागने लगे। पीड़ित ने शोर मचाते हुए बदमाशों का पीछा किया। तभी पेट्रोलिंग कर रहे पुलिसकर्मियों ने दो बदमाशों को दबोच लिया, जबकि तीसरा भागने में कामयाब हो गया।

पुलिस ने आरोपी के पास वारदात में इस्तेमाल चाकू भी बरामद कर लिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक संतोष कुमार परिवार के साथ कैंप नंबर-4, ज्वालापुरी में रहता है। वह प्राइवेट काम करता है। पीड़ित ने पुलिस को बताया कि वारदात वाले दिन वह घर से काम पर आ रहा था।

जब वह 7.20 बजे वह सूरजमल स्टेडियम से पहले रेल नीर प्लांट के पास पहुंचा तो एक लड़के ने पीछे से आकर गर्दन में चौक लगा दिया। तभी दो लड़के और आए और मुझे खींचकर रेल नीर प्लांट के भीतर ले गए। विरोध करने पर एक ने मेरी गर्दन पर चाकू लगा दिया, दूसरे ने जेब से मोबाइल निकाल लिया।

इसके बाद मुझे धक्का देकर तीनों आरोपी वहां से फरार हो गए। पीड़ित ने शोर मचाते हुए बदमाशों का पीछा किया। तभी पेट्रोलिंग कर रहे पुलिसकर्मियों ने दो बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया, जबकि तीसरा भागने में कामयाब हो गया। पकड़े गए आरोपियों की पहचान सादिक व सुलतान के रुप में हुई। दोनों नांगलोई इलाके के रहने वाले थे। फिलहाल पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर उनके फरार साथी की तलाश में जुटी है।

