अपराध:कंधा टकराने की बात को लेकर दो वारदात, तीन पर जानलेवा हमला

नई दिल्ली8 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • बदमाशों ने दोनों ही वारदातों में युवकों पर किया चाकू से हमला
  • इधर आनंद पर्वत इलाके में भी ऐसी वारदात, चाकू घोंपा

प्रशांत विहार इलाके में कंधा टकराने को लेकर हुई बहसबाजी में बदमाशों ने दो युवकों पर धारदार हथियार से जानलेवा हमला किया। वारदात के बाद आरोपी मौके पर से फरार हो गए। घायलों की पहचान अमित और कलश के रुप में हुई है। पुलिस ने घायलों की शिकायत पर अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। बदमाशों की पहचान के लिए वारदात के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाल रही है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक अमित और कलश दोनों के साथी कुलदीप ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि दोपहर के वक्त वह अपने दोनों साथियों और राजेश के साथ जापानी पार्क देखने आए थे। गेट नंबर-1, से जब वह अंदर गए। कुछ ही दूरी पर 4 लड़कों ने उनके कंधा मारकर आगे चले गए। जिनको सही तरह से चलने के लिए कहा। आरोपियों ने उनसे कहा कि वह ऐसे ही चलेगें। तुम क्या कर लोगे।

बहसबाजी के बीच बदमाशों में से एक ने धारदार हथियार निकालकर कलश के कूल्हे पर मार दिया। अमित जब बचाने आया तो उसकी छाती पर हथियार से जानलेवा हमला किया। दोनों खून से लथपथ हालत में वहीं पर गिर गए। जबकि चारों आरोपी मौके पर से फरार हो गए। दोनों ने किसी तरह से पुलिस को वारदात की जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर दोनों घायलों को बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। डॉक्टरों ने अमित की हालत चिंताजनक बताई है।

महज कंधा टकराने पर दो युवकों ने एक शख्स पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। ये वारदात सेंट्रल दिल्ली के आनंद पर्वत इलाके में हुई। घायल का नाम विकास (38) है। इसके बयान पर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने बताया विकास नेहरू नगर, आनंद पर्वत इलाके में रहता है। सदर बाजार इलाके में इसका रूमाल पेविंग का काम है।

बीती शाम विकास घाटी रोड होते हुए गली नंबर-8, पुराने थाने के पास पहुंचा। यहां दो युवकों से उसका कंधा टकरा गया। बस इसी बात को लेकर उसका झगड़ा हो गया, दोनों युवक विकास के साथ गाली-गलौज करने लगे। इसका विरोध किये जाने पर आरोपियों ने उसे पीट दिया। इस बीच एक आरोपी ने चाकू निकाल विकास के कूल्हे में घोंप दिया। इसके बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

