कोरोना:सोशल डिस्टेंसिग का पालन न करने पर नांंगलोई के दो बाजार 30 तक सील

नई दिल्ली18 मिनट पहले
सरोजनी नगर मार्किट में लोगों द्वारा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जीयां उड़ाई गई।
  • ज़िला प्रशासन ने एमसीडी और दिल्ली पुलिस के साथ मिलकर की कार्यवाई
  • पंजाबी बस्ती व जनता मार्केट सील हुई, जनता मार्केट के आसपास की दुकानों पर भी कार्रवाई

कोरोना महामारी के चलते भीड़ बढ़ने पर दिल्ली के नांंगलोई में पंजाबी बस्ती मार्केट व जनता मार्केट को सील कर दिया गया है। बाज़ार में भीड़ बहुत ज्यादा हो गई थी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिग का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा था। कुछ लोग मास्क भी नहीं लगाए थे। 30 नवंबर तक के लिए इस मार्किट को सील किया गया है।

ज़िला प्रशासन एमसीडी और दिल्ली पुलिस के साथ मिलकर यह कार्यवाई की है। प्रशासन का कहना है कि आज बाज़ार में बहुत ज़्यादा भीड़ हो गई थी।

पश्चिमी जिले में अतिरिक्त जिला उपायुक्त धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि त्योहार का मौसम बीतने के बाद भी साप्ताहिक बाजार में भीड़ बरकरार है। कई विक्रेताओं के खिलाफ चालान जारी होने के बाद भी यहां नियमों की अवहेलना बरकरार है। साथ ही बाजार में जागरूकता कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे है, पर विक्रेता न सहयाेग करने को तैयार है और न गंभीर नजर आते है।

अंत में मजबूर होकर उपायुक्त नेहा बंसल के आदेश पर शाम छह बजे दोनों बाजारों को बंद कराने का आदेश जारी कर दिया गया। पंजाबी बाग सब-डिवीजन के एसडीएम निशांत बोद्ध के नेतृत्व में दोनाें बाजारों को बंद करवाया गया। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक पंजाबी बाग सब-डिवीजन में ज्वालाहेड़ी बाजार, मादीपुर बाजार व पंजाबी बाग बस्ती मार्केट सबसे बड़े हॉट स्पॉट हैं।

बिना मास्क विधायक को बर्थडे की बधाई देने जा रहे आप कार्यकर्ताओं पर केस दर्ज

द्वारका डिस्ट्रिक्ट के उत्तम नगर इलाके में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं और समर्थकों के खिलाफ धारा 188 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। यह मुकदमा उत्तम नगर थाने का है, जहां भीड़ लगाकर नेता और कार्यकर्ता स्थानीय विधायक को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देने जा रहे थे।

वे मास्क नहीं पहने थे। मीडिया पर फोटो वायरल होने के बाद पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई की। पुलिस ने बताया कोरोना को देखते हुए मास्क ना लगाने पर जुर्माना की राशि 500 से बढ़ाकर 2000 रुपए कर दी गई है। जन्मदिन की बधाई देते समय लोगों ने भीड़ जुटाई और लोगों ने फोटो खिंचवाते वक्त मास्क को उतार कर हाथ में रख लिया।

छठ पूजा के दौरान भीड़ जुटाई, शास्त्री पार्क थाने में आयोजकों के खिलाफ मुकदमा हुआ

छठ पूजा के दौरान भीड़ इकट्ठा करने पर आयोजकों के खिलाफ शास्त्री पार्क थाने में केस दर्ज किया गया है। शनिवार तड़के हनुमान मंदिर के पास एक पार्क में भीड़ जुटी देख पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई की। वहां खुलेआम सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ रही थीं। ज्यादातर लोगों ने मास्क भी नहीं लगा रखा था।

पुलिस आयोजनकर्ता गुड्डू से पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस ने बताया हवलदार नितिन की शुक्रवार रात की ड्यूटी थी। तड़के वह शास्त्री पार्क हनुमान मंदिर के पास पार्क में पहुंचा था। जहां छठ पूजा के लिए भीड़ इकट्ठा थी। लोगों ने मास्क नहीं लगाया हुआ था और ना ही वहा सामाजिक दूरी का पालन हो रहा था।

डाबड़ी में लगने वाली फल मंडी की चार दुकानें दो दिन के लिए बंद

त्योहार के दौरान नियम को बनाए रखने के लिए अतिरिक्त कर्मचारियों को भी यहां तैनात किया गया था, लेकिन स्थिति को नियंत्रित करना यहां प्रशासन के लिए टेडी खीर साबित हो रहा है। वहीं दक्षिण-पश्चिमी जिले में रविवार को डाबड़ी में लगने वाली फल मंडी में कुछ विक्रेताओं में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि होने के बाद चार दुकानों को 48 घंटे के लिए बंद करवा दिया गया।

