  Hindi News
  Local
  Delhi ncr
  • Under The Ministry Of Information Broadcasting, Now Possible Action On Fake News; Content Scanning, Grading Of Webseries To Prevent Pornography On OTT Platform

न्यूज पोर्टल:सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय के अधीन, अब फेक न्यूज पर कार्रवाई संभव; ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अश्लीलता रोकने को कंटेंट स्कैनिंग, वेबसीरीज की ग्रेडिंग होगी

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • फेक न्यूज फैलाने वाली न्यूज वेबसाइटों और अश्लीलता परोसने वाले ओटीटी प्लेटफाॅर्म पर कार्रवाई के लिए नए प्रावधान बनेंगे
  • राष्ट्रपति ने किए हस्ताक्षर, गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी

ऑनलाइन न्यूज पोर्टल, ऑनलाइन कंटेंट प्रोवाइडर अब केंद्रीय सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय के तहत आएंगे। केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को गजट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर यह जानकारी दी। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने इस संबंध में जारी नोटिफिकेशन पर सोमवार को ही हस्ताक्षर कर दिए थे।

वेब शो में बिना किसी नियंत्रण के गालियों या एडल्ट भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है, जिस पर अब नियंत्रण हो सकता है। हालांकि अभी नियमन को लेकर कोई दिशा-निर्देश नहीं बताए गए हैं। इससे पहले केंद्र सरकार द्वारा सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दलील दी गई थी कि ऑनलाइन माध्यम का नियमन टीवी से अधिक जरूरी है।

एक अनुमान के मुताबिक मार्च 2019 के आखिर तक भारत में ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म का मार्केट करीब 500 करोड़ रुपए का था, 2025 तक यह 4000 करोड़ रुपए का हो सकता है। 2019 के अंत तक देश में करीब 17 करोड़ ओटीटी प्लटेफॉर्म यूजर थे।

