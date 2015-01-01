पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:स्नैचिंग के लिए कमीशन पर लेते थे बाइक, बदल देते थे उसका नंबर प्लेट

नई दिल्ली36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पुलिस ने मामले में दो बदमाश समेत तीन आरोपी किए गिरफ्तार

पुलिस ने स्नैचिंग करने वाले दो बदमाशों समेत तीन लोगों को पकड़ा है। इनमें दो बदमाश है जबकि तीसरे की बाइक वारदात में इस्तेमाल होती थी। इसके बदले उसे कमीशन मिलता था। आरोपियों की पहचान अनवर, लाल बाबू और अमित के तौर पर हुई। ये वारदात के बाद बाइक की नंबर प्लेट बदल देते थे।

दोनों ही बदमाशों की पुरानी आपराधिक पृष्ठभूमि है। देर रात इन्हें पकड़े जाते वक्त अनवर अपने घर की दूसरी मंजिल से नीचे कूद गया था, वह भाग तो सका नहीं लेकिन पैर के दोनों टखने में फ्रैक्चर हो गया। इनसे एक बाइक, छीने गए चार मोबाइल और सात हजार रुपए बरामद हुए हैं। पुलिस का दावा है इनकी गिरफ्तारी से स्नैचिंग के बीस मामले सुलझा लिए गए हैं।

डीसीपी नार्थ डिस्ट्रिक एंटो अल्फोंस ने बताया जाफराबाद, न्यू सीलमपुर निवासी एक शख्स ने मोबाइल छीने जाने की शिकायत कश्मीरी गेट थाने में दर्ज करायी थी। जांच में पता चला वारदात में इस्तेमाल बाइ के फ्रंट पर स्टीकर लगे हुए थे और हाई सिक्यूरिटी नंबर प्लेट ली थी। पुलिस बाइक मालिक अमित तक पहुंच गई। इसके पास मिली बाइक पर उस वक्त जनरल नंबर प्लेट लगी थी। उसने पुलिस को गुमराह करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वह कामयाब नहीं हो सका।

आखिरकार पूछताछ में वह टूट गया जिसने बताया वह अपनी बाइक अनवर खान और लाल बाबू को स्नैचिंग के लिए कमीशन पर देता है। पुलिस ने इस खुलासे के बाद अमित को अरेस्ट कर लिया। बाद में पुलिस ने मुखबिरों की मदद से लालबाबू को दबोच लिया। पुलिस अनवर खान को पकड़ने उसके घर देर रात गई तो पकड़े जाने से बचने के लिए उसने दूसरी मंजिल से नीचे छलांग लगा दी। इस वजह से वह जख्मी हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें