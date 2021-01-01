पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का भी टीकाकरण शुरू हाेगा

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों से फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का भी टीकाकरण शुरू करने काे कहा है। इसके लिए राज्यों को वैक्सीन उपलब्ध करा दी जाएगी। अभी तक 33 लाख स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई है। शुक्रवार काे 4.40 लाख काे टीके की खुराकें दी गईं।

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक अतिरिक्त्त सचिव की ओर से राज्यों को चिट्ठी लिखकर फरवरी पहले सप्ताह से फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का टीकाकरण करने काे कहा गया है। इनके नाम अपडेट किए जा रहे हैं। कहा गया है कि अब दोनों तरह के कर्मियों का टीकाकरण साथ-साथ चलेगा।

अनुमान लगाया गया है कि दो करोड़ फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स हैं। हालांकि अभी तक 61 लाख का डेटा अपलोड हो पाया है। स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का अांकड़ा भी एक करोड़ कहा गया था, लेकिन एक सप्ताह पूर्व तक 80 लाख का ही डेटा आ पाया था।

1.28 करोड़ लोगों ने कराया कोरोना बीमा

नई दिल्ली. कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान देश के 1.28 करोड़ लोगों ने कोरोना कवच, कोरोना रक्षक समेत कई अन्य योजनाओं के तहत बीमा कराया है। लोगों ने कोरोना से जुड़े बीमा का करीब 1,000 करोड़ रु. प्रीमियम जमा कराया है। आईआरडीए के मुताबिक, सिर्फ कोरोना कवच के तहत 42 लाख लोगों ने बीमा कराया है।

नई गाइडलाइंस- मास्क, डिस्टेंसिंग अब भी जरूरी

नई दिल्ली. केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने 1 फरवरी से 28 फरवरी तक के लिए नई कोरोना गाइडलाइंस जारी की हैं। इनके मुताबिक सार्वजनिक स्थानों, दफ्तरों और परिवहन के दौरान मास्क, डिस्टेंसिंग अनिवार्य हैं। दुकानों, दफ्तरों में थर्मल स्कैनर, सैनेटाइजर, हैंड वॉश भी अनिवार्य होगा। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकने पर जुर्माना चुकाना होगा।

