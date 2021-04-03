पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का U टर्न:मैदानी राज्यों में बारिश के बाद फिर लुढ़कने लगा पारा, शिमला में बर्फबारी से 20 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
शिमला के बस स्टैंड के पास गुरुवार की शाम एक पेड़ सड़क पर गिर गया। जिस जगह पेड़ गिरा है, वहां एक बस पार्क थी। पेड़ गिरने के बाद सड़क पर यातायात काफी देर तक बाधित रहा। - Dainik Bhaskar
कश्मीर और हिमाचल सहित देश के पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी जारी है। शिमला में बर्फबारी से 20 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूट गया है। गुरुवार शाम तक यहां 50 सेंटीमीटर बर्फ गिरी। इससे पहले 12 फरवरी 2002 काे शिमला में 54.1 सेमी बर्फ गिरी थी।

छत्तीसगढ़, पंजाब, हरियाणा और दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश के बाद ठंड बढ़ गई है। इन राज्यों में रुक-रुककर बूंदाबांदी हो रही है। मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में भी मौसम के तेवर बदल गए हैं। गुरुवार को यहां 25 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली और बादल छा गए। जिसके बाद तापमान में 1.3 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। हरियाणा में 10 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से शीतलहर चली है।

हिमाचल में शिमला के अलावा सोलन-सिरमौर-किन्नौर और कुल्लू में भी गिरी बर्फ

शिमला में काफी बर्फबारी हुई है। हालांकि, इससे पहले सबसे ज्यादा बर्फबारी 1990 में हुई थी जब करीब 150 सेंटीमीटर यानी 10 फीट तक बर्फबारी हुई थी। शिमला के अलावा साेलन, सिरमाैर, किन्नाैर, कुल्लू, चंबा और लाहाैल स्पीति में भी हिमपात हुआ है। सभी पहाड़ बर्फ की सफेद चादर में लिपट गए हैं। सड़कों पर कई फीट बर्फ होने की वजह से गाड़ियां जहां थी वहीं खड़ी हो गई।

हिमाचल प्रदेश के चायल में गुरुवार को भारी बर्फबारी हुई। बर्फबारी के कारण यहां गाड़ियां बर्फ की मोटी चादर के नीचे दब गईं, जिसके बाद लोग काफी देर तक उसे साफ करते रहे।
शिमला में बर्फबारी होने के बाद पर्यटकों की तादाद बढ़ने लगी है। तस्वीर में हिमाचल के गवर्नर बंडारू दत्तात्रेय, बर्फबारी के बाद वे भी बर्फ के गोले बनाकर खेलते दिखाई दिए।
शिमला में बर्फबारी की वजह से सड़कों पर बर्फ का जमना शुरू हो गई है। यहां की विक्ट्री टनल के पास पुलिस ने कई गाड़ियों को धक्का लगाकर किनारे किया।
शिमला पहुंचे पर्यटकों के लिए गुरुवार को पुलिस मददगार बनी। कई स्थानाें पर गाड़ियां फंस गईं, जिसके बाद पुलिस कर्मियाें ने उन्हें निकालने में मदद की।
भोपाल में 28 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा, इंदौर में भी गिरा तापमान

मध्यप्रदेश में सर्दी के घटने बढ़ने का क्रम जारी है। भोपाल में मौसम के तेवर बीते दिन फिर बदल गए। दिन में 28 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली। बादल भी छा गए। इस वजह से दिन के तापमान में 1.3 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। वहीं रात के तापमान में 3 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ। गुरुवार को दिन का तापमान 31.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

बादल छाने से दिन में पारे की चाल भी धीमी थी। रात का तापमान 14.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। वहीं इदौंर में बादलों की वजह से तापमान में कमी आई है। बीते दिन गुरुवार को 28.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ। हालांकि यह भी सामान्य से 1 डिग्री अधिक रहा। अगले दो-तीन दिन भी बादल छाए रहेंगे। धूप से राहत मिलने के आसार हैं।

इंदौर के बीआरटीएस में रोज सुबह इस तरह लोग सैर पर निकलते हैं।
छत्तीसगढ़ के सरगुजा संभाग में आज बारिश की आशंका

पश्चिम विक्षोभ के असर से शुक्रवार को उत्तर छत्तीसगढ़ के कई जिलों में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है। हालांकि, रायपुर और बस्तर संभाग में मौसम साफ रहेगा। इधर, जगदलपुर में लगातार दूसरे दिन शीतलहर चली।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दो दिन बाद मौसम खुलेगा और न्यूनतम तापमान कम होगा। इससे हल्की ठंड बढ़ सकती है। सरगुजा संभाग के कुछ जिलों में ओले भी गिर सकते हैं। इससे रबी फसल को नुकसान होने की संभावना है। रायपुर समेत ज्यादातर जिलों में फरवरी में भी न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से एक से 5 डिग्री तक कम है।

जयपुर में शाम काे ठंडी हवाओं से 4 घंटे में 7 डिग्री गिरा पारा

राजधानी में माैसम का मिजाज एकदम बदला हुआ है। दिनभर बादलाें की आवाजाही के बीच अधिकतम तापमान गुरुवार दाेपहर 27.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया शाम के दाैरान हवाएं चली ताे पारा 4 घंटे में ही 7 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 21 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया।

बीती रात न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 6 डिग्री अधिक रहा और 15.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार काे हल्के बादल छाए रहेंगे लेकिन बारिश के आसार नहीं है। सुबह के दाैरान आसमान के हल्के बादल छाए हुए थे। वहीं शाम के दाैरान 8 से 10 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से हवाएं चली। अन्य इलाकाें में बारिश हाेने से हवाओं में नमी रही ऐसे में रात में सर्दी बढ़ गई।

पंजाब में लगातार तीसरे दिन आज भी बारिश के आसार

पंजाब में बीते दिन जालंधर, लुधियाना, होशियारपुर समेत कई जिलों में हल्की बारिश हुई। होशियारपुर में 2 एमएम बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। गुरुवार को दिनभर 10 से 15 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चलने वाली हवा के चलते पूरे प्रदेश में शीतलहर चली। दो दिन से हो रही बारिश से रात का पारा 3 से 4 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ। अभी आने वाले दिनों में समूचे उत्तर भारत में सर्दी पड़ेगी। रात का पारा औसतन 9 डिग्री और दिन का पारा 23 डिग्री पहुंच गया है।

पंजाब के पठानकोट में बारिश के बाद आसमान में इंद्रधनुष नजर आया।
हरियाणा में बारिश-ओले, पारा 7 डिग्री गिरा

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर के कारण हरियाणा में बारिश हुई। जिसके बाद 10 किमी. प्रति घंटे की गति से शीतलहर चली। अम्बाला में सर्वाधिक 23 मिलीमीटर बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई। रोहतक, जींद, कैथल, हिसार समेत कई जिलों में हल्की ओलावृष्टि हुई।

दिन के तापमान में 7 डिग्री तक गिरावट आई। रोहतक में यह रात के पारे से सिर्फ 1.9 डिग्री कम रह गया। वहां दिन का पारा 13.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 7 डिग्री कम है। रात का पारा 15.3 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया, जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री ज्यादा है। अम्बाला में दिन का पारा 14.1 डिग्री पर आ गया।

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बूंदाबांदी से बढ़ी ठंड, 9 फरवरी के बाद मिलेगी राहत

दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई इलाकों में बीती शाम हल्की बारिश के बाद फिर से ठंड बढ़ गई है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार दिल्ली में 9 फरवरी तक मौसम ऐसा ही रहेगा। दिल्ली-एसीआर के तापमान में बीते 2 दिनों से बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिल रही है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते मौसम में यह बदलाव देखने को मिल रहा है। इस कारण दिल्ली एनसीआर में बूंदाबांदी और बारिश के आसार बने हैं।

