अपराध:ट्रैफिक कर्मी ने रोका तो युवक ई-चालान मशीन लेकर भागा

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
मंडावली के फजलपुर इलाके में एक शख्स ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी की ई-चालान मशीन लेकर ही भाग गया। पुलिसकर्मी ने उसे यातायात नियमों की अनदेखी किए जाने पर रोक लिया था। यह अलग बात है कि भागने के बाद भी युवक को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। पुलिस ने इसके खिलाफ सरकारी काम में बाधा डालने और लूटपाट का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

पुलिस ने बताया मंगलवार शाम 6.30 बजे एएसआई चांद मदर डेरी टी पॉइंट के पास ड्यूटी कर रहे थे, इस दौरान बुलेट पर एक लड़का लड़की बिना हेलमेट आते दिखे। पुलिसकर्मी ने उनको रोककर गाड़ी के कागज़ मांगे तो वह बदसलूकी पर उतर आया।

उस युवक ने चालान करने जा रहे पुलिस वाले की ई-चालान मशीन छीन ली और भागने लगा। कुछ दूर बाद ही इस युवक को पब्लिक की मदद से पकड़ लिया गया। उससे मशीन वापस मिल गयी, लेकिन तब तक मशीन छीनने की पीसीआर कॉल की जा चुकी थी। मामले में हुई शिकायत पर मंडावली पुलिस ने मशीन लूटने की और पुलिसकर्मी से बदसलूकी का केस दर्ज कर आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है।

