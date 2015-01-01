पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संसदीय समिति ने ट्विटर से पूछा:कामरा की टिप्पणी अब तक कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं की?

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट के खिलाफ कॉमेडियन की टिप्पणी मामले में 7 दिन में मांगा जवाब
  • ट्विटर ने कहा : ऐसे मामलों में कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद ही पोस्ट नहीं हटाते

सोशल मीडिया पर काॅमेडियन कुणाल कामरा की सुप्रीम कोर्ट के खिलाफ टिप्पणी का मामला गरमा गया है। इस मामले में संसद की संयुक्त समिति ने गुरुवार को सोशल मीडिया कंपनी ट्विटर के प्रतिनिधि से पूछताछ की। उससे पूछा कि कंपनी ने देश के चीफ जस्टिस के खिलाफ कामरा की टिप्पणी को लेकर अब तक कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं? इस बारे में एक हफ्ते में जवाब दें।

समिति की अध्यक्ष मीनाक्षी लेखी ने बताया, ‘हमने ट्विटर प्रतिनिधि से कई सवाल किए। हम जानना चाहते हैं कि ट्विटर किस हैंडल को प्रमोट करता है। कौन से हैंडल को ब्लॉक करता है। किस आधार पर तय करता है कि यह भड़काऊ कंटेंट है?' लेखी ने बताया कि ट्विटर ने इसके जवाब में कहा कि वह "अनुचित भाषा और कार्रवाई को रोकता है और उसे ब्लॉक कर देता है।' उनके जवाब पर समिति ने पूछा, ‘सीजेआई के खिलाफ कामरा का ट्वीट क्यों नहीं हटाया गया? इसके जवाब में प्रतिनिधि ने कहा, "जब तक अदालत इस तरह के आदेश जारी नहीं करती, पोस्ट नहीं हटाया जा सकता।'

एजी ने दी कामरा के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने की सहमति
आत्महत्या मामले में पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा जमानत दिए जाने पर कामरा ने शीर्ष अदालत पर हमला बोला था। इसके बाद करीब आठ वकीलों के अनुरोध पर अटार्नी जनरल वेणुगोपाल ने उनके खिलाफ अवमानना का मामला दर्ज करने की अनुमति दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें