  Hindi News
  Local
  Delhi ncr
  Will Make Delhi A Model State In The Case Of Child Care Institutions Across The Country: Minister Rajendra Pal

डिजिटल बाल संवाद:दिल्ली को बाल देखभाल संस्थानों के मामले में देशभर में मॉडल राज्य बनाएंगे : मंत्री ​​​​​​​राजेंद्र पाल

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • बाल विकास मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल ने बाल देखभाल संस्थानों में सुधार के लिए बच्चों से मांगे सुझाव
  • राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर दिल्ली सरकार की ओर से हस्ताक्षर अभियान

दिल्ली के महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने शनिवार को कहा कि मैं बच्चों से अपील करना चाहता हूं कि वे बाल देखभाल संस्थानों में सुधार के बारे में अपने सुझावों बताएं। हम पूरे देश के लिए चाइल्ड केयर संस्थानों के मामले में दिल्ली को एक आदर्श राज्य बनाएंगे।

राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस पर दिल्ली सरकार ने हस्ताक्षर अभियान और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने डीडब्ल्यूसीडी मुख्यालय से डिजिटल बाल संवाद करते हुए बाल देखभाल संस्थानों में रहने वाले बच्चों को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान कार्यक्रम में बच्चों ने कविताएं सुनाईं, गीत गाए और मंत्री से संवाद किया।

इस अवसर पर राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने डीडब्ल्यूसीडी के प्रोजेक्ट श्रीजन का उद्घाटन भी किया। यह प्रोजेक्ट बाल देखभाल और महिला संस्थानों के बीच रचनात्मक गतिविधियों और हस्तक्षेपों के आदान-प्रदान को बढ़ावा देगा। राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस के दौरान चाइल्ड केयर इंस्टीट्यूशंस के बच्चों ने पोस्टर तैयार किए। साथ ही इस विषय पर अपनी भावनाओं और विचारों को व्यक्त करते हुए नारे लिखे। बच्चों के रचनात्मक कार्यों की प्रदर्शनी डीडब्ल्यूसीडी मुख्यालय में लगाई गई थी।

इसका उद्घाटन मंत्री राजेंद्र पाल गौतम ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया। डब्ल्यूसीडी निदेशक डॉ. रश्मि सिंह ने डीडब्ल्यूसीडी के अध्यक्ष अनुराग कुंडू सहित अन्य अधिकारियों का स्वागत किया। कार्यक्रम में मंत्री सहित सभी अतिथियों ने एक विशेष संदेश और हस्ताक्षर अभियान में भाग लिया। मंत्री ने हस्ताक्षर अभियान में संदेश लिखा कि उनके माता-पिता के लिए लड़कियों की देखभाल। इस कार्यक्रम का उद्देश्य बालिकाओं की स्थिति को बेहतर बनाना है। इसके अलावा बच्चों के बीच असमानता मिटाने के लिए सरकार के बाल देखभाल संस्थानों को ‘बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ, बेटियों को सशक्त बनाओ’ के आधार पर चलाएं।

