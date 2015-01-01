पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:मोबाइल ठीक नहीं करने पर महिला ने की फायरिंग

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

जाफराबाद इलाके में सरेआम फायरिंग करने वाली महिला को पुलिस ने अरेस्ट कर लिया है। उसकी करतूत वाली वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई थी, जिसके बाद इस महिला की पहचान कर पुलिस उस तक पहुंच गई। पुलिस की पूछताछ में महिला ने खुलासा किया वह इस बात से नाराज थी क्योंकि दुकानदार उसके दोस्त का मोबाइल ठीक करके नहीं दे रहा था। इस कारण उसने गुस्से में आकर यह कदम उठाया।

पुलिस ने बताया आरोपी महिला का नाम नुसरत है। इसने चौहान बांगर की गली नंबर चार में जाकर मोबाइल की दुकान पर फायरिंग की थी। उस वक्त वह बुर्केे में थी और गाली गलौच कर फायरिंग करती दिखी। घटना 18 नवंबर की है। उस वक्त महिला नशे की हालत में थी। इस घटना के वक्त किसी ने उसकी मोबाइल से वीडियो बना ली जो बाद में वायरल हो गई थी।

फायरिंग की इस घटना में कोई जख्मी तो नहीं हुआ था लेकिन इस महिला की दबंगई ज़रुर देखने को मिली। वायरल वीडियो होते ही पुलिस ने इस महिला के बारे में जानकारी जुटायी तो पता चला वह सोनू आबिद की पत्नी है। घटना के वक्त वह एक बाइक पर बैठकर दुकान तक पहुंची थी। कुछ देर के इस वायरल वीडियो में आरोपी महिला खुद को गैंगस्टर नासिर की बहन होने का दावा भी करती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें