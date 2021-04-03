पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप-प्रत्यारोप:मोहल्ला जनसभाओं को लेकर झूठे दावे कर रही आप : जयप्रकाश

नई दिल्ली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली नगर निगम में पांच सीटों पर उप चुनाव होने वाले है। इसी के मद्देनजर आम आदमी पार्टी व भाजपा में आरोप प्रत्यारोप का दौर शुरु हो गया है। नॉर्थ दिल्ली के महापौर जयप्रकाश का कहना है कि आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता व एमसीडी प्रभारी दुर्गेश पाठक द्वारा आप की मोहल्ला जनसभाओं को लेकर दावे किए जा रहे हैं, वह सभी दावे झूठे है। महापौर ने कहा कि मोहल्ला जनसभाओं को लेकर झूठे दावे किए जा रहे।

आम आदमी पार्टी ने ढाई हजार की जगह 25 भी जनसभाएं की होती तो उसका जिक्र होता। आप की जनसभाओं को लेकर कोई तस्वीर सामने आई है, आप नेता अपने मुंह मियां मिट्ठू बन रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के अंदर सरकार में आए हुए आम आदमी पार्टी को लगभग 6 साल से ज्यादा का समय हो गया है। लेकिन आज तक एक भी काम ऐसा नहीं है, जिसे आप की दिल्ली सरकार उपलब्धि के तौर पर बता सके। आगामी निगम उपचुनाव में 5 सीटों पर मतदान होना है। जिसमें से 1 सीट तो निश्चित तौर पर भाजपा जीत रही है। बाकी बची चारों सीटों तो आम आदमी पार्टी की थी, जिसमें से भी कम से कम एक या दो सीटें भाजपा आप की कम करने जा रही है।

बारिश में खड़े होकर महापौर ने उठवाया कूड़ा

महापौर ने तिमारपुर क्षेत्र में बारिश के बीच स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत खूद खड़े रह कर कूड़ा उठवाया। उन्होंने कहा कि निगम लगातार पांच दिनों से उत्तरी दिल्ली के क्षेत्र में विशेष स्वच्छता अभियान चला कर कूड़ा हटा रही है, ताकि नागरिकों को किसी भी प्रकार की असुविधा ना हो। उन्होंने नागरिकों से भी क्षेत्र को स्वच्छ और हरा भरा बनाने में उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की मदद करने की अपील की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें