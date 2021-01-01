पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाइट कर्फ्यू में राहत:गुजरात के चार शहरों में लगे नाइट कर्फ्यू में 1 घंटे की राहत, शादियों में भी अब 200 लोग हो सकेंगे शामिल

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
दिवाली के बाद से अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, राजकोट और सूरत में लगा हुआ है नाइट कर्फ्यू। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 1 जनवरी से नाइट कर्फ्यू की समयसीमा रात 9 की बजाय 10 बजे कर दी गई थी
  • कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 100 से बढ़ाकर 200 कर दी गई है

गुजरात के चार शहरों (अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, राजकोट और सूरत) में जारी नाइट कर्फ्यू में राहत दी गई है। कोरोना के मामले कम होने के चलते राज्य सरकार ने 1 फरवरी से नाइट कर्फ्यू का टाइम रात 11 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे कर दिया है। पहले यह समय रात के 9 बजे से था। इसी तरह शादियों व अन्य कार्यक्रमों में शामिल होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 100 से बढ़ाकर 200 कर दी गई है।

शुरुआत में कर्फ्यू का समय रात 9 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक का था।
हॉल-होटल-बैंक्वेट में 50 फीसदी लोगों की छूट: पंकज कुमार
राज्य के मुख्य सचिव पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि पिछले चार महीनों से पूरे देस मे कोविड-19 के एक्टिवट मामलों में उल्लेखनीय कमी आई है। गुजरात में राज्य सरकार द्वारा उठाए गए सख्त कदमों से अब राज्य कोरोना महामारी के चपेट से पूरी तरह बाहर आने की कगार पर है। इसी के चलते नाइट कर्फ्यू में ढील देने का फैसला लिया गया है। आगामी 1 फरवरी से विवाह और अन्य प्रसंग या सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में 200 लोग शामिल हो सकेंगे। इसके साथ ही हॉल-होटल-बैंक्वेट में 50 फीसदी कैपेसिटी की छूट दी गई है। हालांकि, अब भी मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा।

1 जनवरी से नाइट कर्फ्यू की समयसीमा रात 9 की बजाय 10 बजे से कर दी गई थी।
नाइट कर्फ्यू हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं व्यवसायी
बता दे, पिछले काफी समय से होटल और रेस्टोरेंट संचालकों के साथ ही कई अन्य व्यावसायिक संगठन राज्य सरकार से नाइट कर्फ्यू हटाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। नाइट कर्फ्यू हटाने की मांग के बीच सरकार ने 1 जनवरी से नाइट कर्फ्यू की समयसीमा रात 9 की बजाय 10 बजे से कर दी थी, जिसे बढ़ाकर अब रात 11 बजे कर दिया गया है।

