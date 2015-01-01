पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • In Ahmedabad, Now Masks Will Be Worn By People Wearing Corona Investigation, If The Report Comes Negative Then Fine Of 1 Thousand Rupees, Positive If Admitted

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सख्ती:अहमदाबाद में मास्क ने पहनने वालों की होगी कोरोना जांच, रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई तो 1 हजार का जुर्माना, पॉजीटिव आए तो अस्पताल में भर्ती

अहमदाबाद31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए जगह-जगह बनाए गए हैं सेंटर।
  • मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ भी सख्ती बरतने का फैसला लिया गया है
  • अहमदाबाद में आज रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते आज रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही अब मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ भी सख्ती बरतने का फैसला लिया गया है। इसके तहत अब बिना मास्क पकड़े जाने पर कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जाएगा। अगर रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आती है तो 1 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना देना होगा और रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने पर सीथे अस्पताल भेज दिया जाएगा।

पहले बाजारों में भीड़ थी अब अस्पतालों में
दिवाली के चलते अहमदाबाद सहित सभी जगह बाजारों के हालात चिंताजनक थे। क्योंकि, लोग बिना मास्क के और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की परवाह न करते हुए खरीदारी करते नजर आ रहे थे। इसी के चलते अब कोरोना के मामलों में तेजी आ गई है। अब कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए अस्पतालों के बाहर लाइनें लगनी शुरू हो गई हैं। आज ही सिविल अस्पताल में 150 से ज्यादा लोग कोरोना की जांच कराने पहुंचे।

कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए अस्पतालों के बाहर लाइनें लगनी शुरू हो गई हैं।
कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए अस्पतालों के बाहर लाइनें लगनी शुरू हो गई हैं।

अहमदाबाद में कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात
बता दें, दिवाली के बाद से अहमदाबाद में तो कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात बन गए हैं। जहां, एक ही दिन यानी की 16 नवंबर को सिविल अस्पताल में 140 मरीजों को भर्ती करवाया गया था। इसके बाद से हर रोज कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 100 से ऊपर ही जा रही है। वहीं, ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत वाले मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हो रहा है।

सिविल में 475 मरीज ऑक्सीजन के बिना रहने की स्थिति में नहीं
अहमदाबाद के सिविल अस्पताल में इस समय 625 कोरोना के मरीज हैं, जिनमें से 475 की हालत तो ऐसी है कि उन्हें बिना ऑक्सीजन के रखा ही नहीं जा सकता। वहीं, अब सांस में तकलीफ वाले मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। इसी के चलते राज्य सरकार ने हालात से निपटने के लिए और केंद्र खोलने की घोषणा की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें