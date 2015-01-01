पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुजरात में कोरोना:10 और मौतें, 1110 नए मामले, 13वें दिन भी डिस्चार्ज वाले ज्यादा रहे

गांधीनगरएक घंटा पहले
गुजरात में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना संक्रमण से और 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अब तक की कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 4203 हो गया है। सर्वाधिक पांच मौतें अहमदाबाद में हुई। सूरत में भी तीन मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। एक दिन में 1160 नए मामले सामने आने से संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 231073 पर पहुंच गई है।

पिछले 24 घंटे में 1384 और लोगों के ठीक होने से अस्पतालों से अब तक छुट्टी पाने वालों का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 214223 हो चुका है। डिस्चार्ज होने वाले लगातार 13वें दिन ज्यादा रहने से सक्रिय मरीज 12647 हो गए हैं। अब 67 लोग वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। अब तक कुल 88.35 लाख से अधिक लोगों की जांच की गई है जबकि 5.32 लाख लोग क्वारंटीन में हैं। अब तक अब तक सर्वाधिक 3082 मौतें अहमदाबाद में दर्ज की गई हैं।

