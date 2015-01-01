पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डरें नहीं, बस सतर्क रहें..:शहर में 10 प्रतिशत लोगों की तबीयत नासाज, 21 दिन पहले हुए सर्वे में भी ऐसी ही स्थिति मिली थी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • अहमदाबाद से कम है संक्रमण और मौतों की रफ्तार

कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। मनपा के सर्वे के अनुसार हर 100 में से 9.94 लोग बीमार मिल रहे हैं। ऐसी ही स्थिति 21 दिन पहले भी थी। 2 नवंबर के सर्वे के अनुसार हर 100 में से 9.86 लोग बीमार मिल रहे थे। इन लोगों को मामूली बुखार, सर्दी, जुखाम, खांसी, बदन दर्द, सर सर्द और पेट दर्द जैसी समस्या हो रही है।

मनपा के अनुसार एक ही दिन में 187899 लोगों का हेल्थ सर्वे किया गया, जिसमें 18896 लोग उक्त समस्या वाले मिले हैं। इसमें से 82 मरीजों में कोरोना के लक्षण मिले हैं। जबकि 1 नवंबर को 209896 लोगों का सर्वे किया गया था। जिसमें 21283 लोग बीमार मिले थे। इसमें 64 मरीजों में कोरोना के लक्षण मिले थे।

21 दिन बाद भी भी स्थिति पहले जैसी ही है। हालत स्थिर हैं। बस हमें सावधानी रखनी होगी ताकि सूरत की स्थिति बिगड़ने न पाए। हमें मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सेनेटाइजर और सरकारी नियमों का पालन करना होगा।

ज्यादातर मरीज मौसमी बीमारी से ग्रसित हैं
डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव के कारण सामान्य बुखार, सर्दी- जुकाम होना आम बात है। सर्दियों में यह समस्या बनी रहेगी। घर में एक सदस्य को सर्दी होने पर लगभग सभी सदस्यों को यही शिकायत होती है। इसमें डरने या बहुत चिंता करने की बात नहीं है। मामूली ध्यान रखने से मरीज ठीक हो जाता है।

लेकिन दो-तीन दिन बाद भी आराम न हो तो अस्पताल आना जरूरी है। कोरोना गया नहीं है। सीजनल बीमारी से कोरोना के लक्षण मिलते जुलते हैं इसलिए मरीज यह मान कर न बैठे कि कोरोना नहीं हो सकता।

शहर में सर्वे टीम बढ़ी, ग्रामीण इलाकों में घटी
मनपा ने अपनी सर्वे टीम बढ़ा दी हैं। अभी 1934 टीम काम कर रही हैं। 1 नवंबर को 1860 टीम काम कर रही थी। मनपा ने 94 टीम और बढ़ा दी है। जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अभी 572 टीम सर्वे का काम कर रही हैं। जबकि 1 नवंबर को 1115 टीमें काम कर रही थी। यानी 443 टीम कम कर दी गई हैं।

