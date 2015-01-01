पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कपड़ा बाजार की प्रथा:दीवाली के एक दिन में हो जाते हैं 100 करोड़ रु. से अधिक के मुहूर्त के सौदे

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कपड़ा व्यापारी कपीश खाटूवाला ने बताया कि मुहूर्त के सौदे में डिस्काउंट भी मिलता है। छोटे व्यापारी भी कम से कम 4 से 5 लाख का सौदा करते हैं।

शेयर बाजार की तरह सूरत कपड़ा मार्केट में भी मुहूर्त के सौदे होने की प्रथा बरसों से जारी है। धनतेरस के दिन से लेकर लाभ पांचम के दौरान पूजा कर जो अधिक माल खरीद कर रेग्युलर पेमेंट करते हैं, ऐसे व्यापारियों से कारोबार करते हैं। सूरत के कपड़ा व्यापारी इन दिनों 100 करोड़ से अधिक का सौदा करते हैं। इन सौदाें की डिलीवरी दीवाली को करते हैं जो पांचम के दिन से होने लगेगी।

आज के आधुनिक समय में भी कपड़ा व्यापारी इन प्रथाओं से जुड़े हुए हैं। सूरत में 60 से 70 हजार कपड़ा व्यापारी हैं। जो आज के आधुनिक समय में फोन पर ही ऑर्डर की सारी बातें कर लेते हैं। कपड़ा व्यापारी सुनील जैन ने बताया कि मुहूर्त के सौदे तो होते हैं लेकिन इस तरह के सौदे पूरे साल होते हैं क्योंकि सभी दिन शुभ बनाने के प्रयास में व्यापारी लगे रहते हैं।

कपड़े का पार्सल जरूर बनाते हैं
कपड़ा व्यापारी श्रीकृष्ण बंका ने बताया कि दीवाली के दिन मुहूर्त के सौदे की प्रथा सालों से चली आ रही है। जो आज भी है। सभी कपड़ा व्यापारी दीवाली के दिन के मुहूर्त के लिए पहले से ऑर्डर ले रखता है और कई व्यापारी इस दिन ऑर्डर लेते है। कपड़े का पार्सल जरूर बनाते है।

फोन पर सिर्फ जानकारी दे देते हैं कि इतना माल भेज रहा हूं
व्यापारी अशोक कोठारी ने बताया कि जिनसे कारोबार होता है वह फोन पर सिर्फ जानकारी दे देते हैं कि इतना माल भेज रहा हूं। कपड़ा व्यापारी वीवर्स को फोन कर अपना ऑर्डर लिखवाते हैं। व्यापारी इसलिए ऑर्डर लिखवाते हैं कि पांचम तक अवकाश के बाद कपड़ा मिल जाए।

नए माल की शॉर्टेज के बीच स्टॉक क्लियर, डायड वर्क की ज्यादा मांग

शहर में इन दिनों कपड़ा कारोबार में उम्मीद से अच्छा व्यापार होने के साथ ही पुराना स्टॉक भी पूरी तरह क्लियर हो चुका है। शादी के सीजन को ध्यान में रखते हुए कपड़ा व्यापारियों ने जमकर स्टॉक किया था, लेकिन कपड़ा बिकने से पूर्व ही मार्च के चौथे सप्ताह के प्रारम्भ में ही कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते लॉकडाउन किया गया था। करीब सवा दो माह लॉकडाउन रहा। उसके बाद भी अगस्त तक कारोबार काफी सुस्त रहा। उसके बाद धीरे-धीरे डिमांड बढ़ने से व्यापारी अपना पुराना स्टॉक क्लियर करने में लगे थे। धीरे-धीरे कर डिमांड बढ़ने पर दीपावली पूर्व अधिकतर कपड़ा व्यापारियों का पुराना माल क्लियर हो गया। साउथ गुजरात टेक्सटाइल ट्रेडर्स एसोसिएशन के महामंत्री सुनील जैन ने बताया कि वीवर्स के पास भी मार्च का जो भी स्टॉक था वह धीरे धीरे कर खत्म हो गया।

नई गिल्ली नया दांव

कपड़ा व्यापारी विनोद अग्रवाल ने बताया कि इन दिनों डिमांड अच्छी रहने से पुराना स्टॉक पूरी तरह क्लियर हो गया है। डिमांड अब भी आ रही है, लेकिन माल की कमी होने से पूरी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। माल की शॉर्टेज के कारण हम अपनी डिमांड से माल बेच रहे हैं।

डायड वर्क डिमांड में

कपड़ा व्यापारी कृष्णकांत बंका ने बताया कि प्रिंट साड़ी की अधिक डिमांड रहने के बाद पिछले एक डेढ़ सप्ताह से डायड वर्क की साड़ी की भारी डिमांड देखने को मिल रही है। इसका कारण यह है कि नवंबर-दिसम्बर में शादी अधिक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें