मरम्मत की तैयारी:खाड़ियों पर बने 15 साल पुराने 11 पुलों की होगी मरम्मत, 13.51 करोड़ खर्च होंगे

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
मीठी खाड़ी पर बना पुल जर्जर हो गया है। बाढ़ आने पर डूब जाता है।
  • ब्रिज सेल में गुरुवार को पुलों की मरम्मत करने के मुद्दे पर होगा फैसला

सूरत को पुलाें का शहर भी कहा जाता है। यहां की खाड़ियों पर बने 15 साल पुराने पुलों की नई तकनीक की मदद से जांच की गई। जिसमें पता चला कि 11 पुलों की मरम्मत करने की जरूरत है। इन पुलों की मरम्मत पर कुल 13.51 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। ब्रिज सेल विभाग से स्थायी रूप से पूलों की मरम्मत करने की मंजूरी मांगी गई है। गुरुवार को खाड़ी पर बने पुलों की मरम्मत करने पर फैसला होगा।

जानकारी के अनुसार उधना जोन में डॉ. हेडगेवार ब्रिज, चिमनी टेकरा के पास खाड़ी पर बना पुल, जीवन ज्योत सिनेमा के पीछे कांकरा खाड़ी, पांडेसरा में एलआईजी हाउसिंग बोर्ड और जीआईडीसी को जोड़ने वाले भेदवाड़ ब्रिज शामिल हैं।

कतारगाम जोन में पालिया मैदान के पास खाड़ी पर बना पुल, लिंबायत में मीठी खाड़ी का पुल, वराछा जोन में सूरत-बारडोली रोड पर एपीएमसी मार्केट के पास खाड़ी का पुल, पूणा में अर्चना स्कूल के पास पुल और सरथाणा पंपिंग स्टेशन के पास वेलकम गेट और वीर जवान चौक के पास खाड़ी पर बना पुल शामिल है। ये सभी पुल 15 साल से अधिक पुराने हैं और जर्जर हो गए हैं। इन्हें तत्काल मरम्मत करने की जरूरत है।

