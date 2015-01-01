पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस पर हमला:महिलाओं समेत 11 लोगों ने पुलिस पर किया हमला, गाड़ियों के तेज हॉर्न बजाने को लेकर टोका था पुलिसकर्मियों ने

अहमदाबाद7 मिनट पहले
वेजलपुर इलाके की घटना।
  • एक युवक ने लकड़ी से भी पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला कर दिया, जिसमें दोनों घायल हो गए
  • अब तक 6 लोगों को अरेस्ट किया जा चुका है और अन्य की पहचान की जा रही है

गुजरात में नाइट कर्फ्यू होने पर भी लोग बाहर घूमने-फिरने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कई लोग तो पुलिसकर्मियों से भी भिड़ जाते हैं। ऐसा ही कुछ शनिवार की रात को अहमदाबाद में भी हुआ, जब दो ऑटो और एक्टिवा पर सवार लोगों को पुलिस ने रोका तो इन्होंने बहस करते हुए पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला कर दिया, जिस जिसमें दो पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए।

तेज हॉर्न बजा रहे थे
वेजलपुर पुलिस थाने के कांस्टेबल यशपाल सिहं, अमित सिंह वैन से पैट्रोलिंग पर थे। इसी दौरान उन्होंने देखा कि वेजलपुर सोनल रोड से तेज हॉर्न बजाते हुए दो एक्टिवा सवार और दो ऑटो जा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने रोका तो उन्होंने बताया कि एक शादी में जा रहे हैं। पुलिस ने जब कहा कि नाइट कर्फ्यू है तो तेज हॉर्न क्यों बजा रहे हो। इस पर दो युवक बहस करने लगे और विवाद बढ़ गया। जिसके बाद सभी लोगों ने पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला कर दिया।

लकड़ी से भी किया पुलिसकर्मी पर हमला
दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों पर 11 लोगों ने हमला किया, जिनमें महिलाएं भी शामिल थीं। एक युवक ने लकड़ी से भी पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला कर दिया, जिसमें दोनों घायल हो गए। मौके पर पहुंचे अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों ने तीन को अरेस्ट कर लिया था, जबकि बाकी फरार हो गए थे। हालांकि, अब तक 6 लोगों को अरेस्ट किया जा चुका है और अन्य की पहचान की जा रही है।

