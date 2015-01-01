पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Father Was Molesting 11 year old Innocent Daughter For Two Days, Mother Had Gone To Her Maternal Home

पिता की हैवानियत:11 साल की मासूम बेटी से पिता ही दो दिनों से कर रहा था दुष्कर्म, किसी काम से मां चली गई थी मायके

जामनगर4 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • करीब चार दिन पहले बच्ची की मां अचानक आए किसी काम से मायके चली गई थी
  • घबराई बच्ची की हालत देखकर पड़ोसी महिला ने उससे पूछा तो उसने सारी सच्चाई बता दी

गुजरात में जामनगर जिले में रिश्तों को शर्मसार घटना वाली घटना सामने आई है। यहां एक पिता ही दो दिनों से अपनी 11 साल की सगी बेटी से दुष्कर्म कर रहा था। इस दौरान उसकी मां किसी काम से तीन दिन के लिए अपने मायके गई हुई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी पिता को अरेस्ट कर लिया है।

अचानक किसी काम से जाना पड़ा था मां को मायके
जामनगर जिले के जोडिया तहसील में रहने वाला पीड़ित बच्ची के माता-पिता श्रमिक हैं। करीब चार दिन पहले बच्ची की मां अचानक आए किसी काम से मायके चली गई थी। मां ने बताया कि उसे तीन-चार दिन में ही लौटना था। इसलिए वह बच्ची को पिता के पास ही छोड़ गई थी। इसी दौरान हैवान पिता ने बच्ची को ही अपना शिकार बनाना शुरू कर दिया। पिता दो दिनों से उसके साथ दुष्कर्म कर रहा था।

पड़ोसी महिला ने बच्ची की हालत देखकर पूछा
पिता की हैवानियत से घबराई बच्ची की हालत देखकर एक पड़ोसी महिला ने उससे पूछा तो उसने सारी सच्चाई बता दी। इसके बाद तुरंत बच्ची की मां को फोन पर सूचना दी गई। सूचना मिलते ही मां लौट आई और सीधे बच्ची को लेकर पुलिस थाने जा पहुंची। प्राथमिक मेडिकल जांच में भी बच्ची से रेप की पुष्टि हुई है। पुलिस ने आरोपी पिता को अरेस्ट कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

