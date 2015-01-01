पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 11th Class Student Hanged In His House In Surat, Due To Online Studies, He Was Under Stress

ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई का टेंशन:सूरत में 11वीं क्लास की स्टूडेंट ने घर में लगाई फांसी, ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के चलते रहती थी तनाव में

सूरत39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुसाइड करने वाली 11वीं कक्षा की छात्रा प्रगति की फाइल फोटो।
  • ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के दौरान कुछ समझ में न आने के चलते मानसिक तनाव में आ जाती थी
  • स्कूल से मिले कुछ नोट्स को लेकर उलझन में थी। पड़ोस की कॉलेज गर्ल से भी मिल चुकी थी

सूरत शहर के वराछा इलाके में रहने वाली एक 11वीं कक्षा की छात्रा ने आज घर में फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया। घरवालों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार छात्रा ने यह कदम पढ़ाई कीं टेंशन के चलते उठाया है। क्योंकि, ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के दौरान उसे बहुत कुछ समझ में नहीं आता था, जिससे वह मानसिक तनाव में आ जाती थी।

स्कूल से कुछ नोट्स लेकर घर आई थी
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शहर के एक प्राइवेट स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली प्रगति बुधवार को स्कूल गई थी, जहां से कुछ नोट्स लेकर घर आई थी। उसे ये नोट्स समझ में नहीं आ रहे थे, जिससे वह पड़ोस में रहने वाली कुछ कॉलेज गर्ल से भी सलाह ले चुकी थी, बावजूद इसके उसकी समस्या का निदान नहीं हो पा रहा था। इसी के तनाव के चलते प्रगति ने घर के कमरे में फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया।

बेटी के मौत से गमगीन परिवार के लोग।
बेटी के मौत से गमगीन परिवार के लोग।

परिवार बच्चों पर दबाव न डालें
बेटी के इस कदम से आहत पिता का कहना है कि घर में किसी ने बेटी पर पढ़ाई के लिए दबाव नहीं डाला। हम जानते थे कि ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई बच्चों के लिए बहुत बड़ा सिरदर्द है। इसके बावजूद बेटी ने तनाव ले लिया और आखिरकार हमें उसे खोना पड़ गया। उन्होंने अन्य लोगों से भी अपील की है कि इस समय ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के चलते बच्चों को बहुत ध्यान रखें और उन्हें तनाव लेने से बचाएं।

